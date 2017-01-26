U.S. court issues injunction on assistance for dialysis patients

FRANKFURT Jan 26 A U.S. court has issued a
preliminary injunction on a new federal rule that dialysis
providers have said would prevent patients from using charitable
assistance to buy private health insurance, Fresenius Medical
Care (FMC) said on Thursday.
The decision upholds a temporary hold on the rule and is a
victory for dialysis providers FMC, DaVita Inc
and U.S. Renal Care Inc, which had filed a lawsuit to block the
rule.
"The preliminary injunction is indefinite in duration and
therefore will remain in effect as long as the court does not
change it," FMC said.
The rule, announced by the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services on Dec. 14, would require dialysis providers to
disclose to insurers any charitable assistance their patients
are receiving for their care. The providers said insurers would
use that information to refuse coverage to their patients.
Davita said in a statement the rule was still a threat to
patients and urged the new U.S. administration and the Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services to eliminate it and take
action to prevent insurance companies from discriminating
against patients.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)