Basel banking rules should stand firm on capital -U.S. official

WASHINGTON Nov 9 Global banking regulators
would make a grave mistake if they eased capital rules for the
world's largest lenders, a senior U.S. banking official said on
Wednesday.
The head of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said
last month that he did not intend coming rules to demand higher
capital.
A requirement that banks issue more capital - such as common
stock - is one way to build an industry cushion against market
swings.
Tom Hoenig, the vice chairman of the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation, said higher capital levels may be needed
to protect banks from a repeat of turmoil like that seen during
the 2008 financial crisis.
"The Basel Committee should not promise that there will be
no significant increase in industry capital levels," he said at
the Risk USA Conference in New York.
How to right-size capital rules has become a contentious
question for banking regulators, with European Union officials
warning that those standards could needlessly crimp credit.
EU officials have threatened not to apply the new bank
capital rules if they lead to big hikes in capital requirements,
fearing it could lead to banks restricting the flow of lending.
Also on Wednesday, EU regulators said they were certain that
the Basel Committee will indeed ease the impact of new bank
capital rules.
Euro zone banks like Deutsche Bank, which is
already facing questions over its capital, are likely to be hit
hardest unless changes are made.
The Basel Committee meets in Chile on Nov. 28-29 to finalize
the rules, which set curbs on models used by some banks to
determine capital buffers after regulators found huge variations
in calculations.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Paul Simao)