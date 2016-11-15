Incoming Nasdaq CEO says Trump policies may benefit Wall Street

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 15 Nasdaq Inc's incoming
chief executive officer, Adena Friedman, said on Tuesday that
President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies may boost
trading and allow banks to take more risks, including lending
more to businesses.
Nasdaq on Monday announced Friedman, currently president and
chief operating officer, would replace long-time CEO Robert
Greifeld in January, making her one of the most powerful women
on Wall Street.
She said regulations following the 2008 financial crisis
meant to reduce risk-taking by banks were well intentioned, but
that some may have gone too far. She called for a more "balanced
approach to regulation."
"There are elements of the regulation that we are living
with today that have hampered the ability for banks to provide
an important role in providing liquidity into the markets,"
Friedman said at a JPMorgan Chase & Co investor
conference.
Those rules have not only hurt trading volumes but hindered
lending to small- and medium-sized businesses, she said.
Trump promised during his campaign to slash taxes and
regulation, including the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms
aimed at curbing risk taking by banks and protecting consumers,
which he said makes it hard for banks to loan money.
Provisions of Dodd-Frank included the Volcker Rule, which
restricts speculative investments by banks, and the creation of
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to police areas like
mortgage servicing, debt collection and payday lending.
Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge-fund industry
executive, has said that Dodd-Frank would be reviewed and "the
worst anti-business parts of it will be gutted."
Mary Jo White, outgoing chair of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, said on Tuesday she would not want to see
parts of Dodd-Frank, including the Volcker Rule, rescinded or
repealed. The SEC does not have evidence that the rules have
affected market liquidity, she said in testimony to the House
Financial Services Committee.
White said on Monday she planned to depart the SEC around
the same time President Barack Obama leaves the White House.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)