U.S. regulator pushes for more disclosure on prepaid debit cards - WSJ

Nov 10 U.S. officials plan to unveil this week a
comprehensive slate of consumer protections for prepaid debit
cards, including fee disclosure and limits on overdrafts, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's (CFPB)
proposed rules, expected on Thursday, will have standards for
how prepaid-card companies disclose fees and make it difficult
for users to spend more money than they have loaded onto the
card, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1zfTWne)
The regulator is expected to issue a standard template for
fee disclosure and ensure that consumers are protected from
fraudulent transactions like other cards, the paper reported.
The CFPB is also likely to set limits on overdrafts, which
allow customers - for a fee - to spend more money than they have
loaded onto the card, the report said.
CFPB officials could not immediately be reached for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
The standards are being proposed as a large customer base
use prepaid card and traditional financial institutions like
JPMorgan Chase & Co and American Express Co are
pushing into the business, the newspaper said.
The prepaid cards are mostly used by people without bank
accounts. Some prepaid cards have attracted criticism for fees
and the feature that allows consumers to borrow money using
them, the report said.
It is too early to tell whether the these rules will hurt
industry profit. They could affect companies that allow
overdraft facilities, but most of the biggest players don't
allow overdrafts, the paper said.
Last December, the CFPB called for banks to disclose their
agreements with universities to market debit cards and other
prepaid financial services to college students.
