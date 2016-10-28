UPDATE 1-Investment firm chairman Fayez Sarofim to pay to settle antitrust violations

(Adds details on violations, Sarofim)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Oct 28 Fayez Sarofim, a billionaire
darling of Houston high society known for running a Texas
investment company, has agreed to pay a $720,000 civil penalty
for failing to report the purchase of voting securities of
Kinder Morgan and Kemper Corporation, the Federal Trade
Commission said on Friday.
Sarofim, chairman of Fayez Sarofim & Co investment advisers,
bought Kinder Morgan securities in 2001, 2006 and 2012, and
Kemper Corp securities in 2007 but failed to notify antitrust
enforcers, the FTC said.
Big mergers and large share purchases must be reported to
the Federal Trade Commission, which works with the Justice
Department to ensure that the transactions are legal under
antitrust law.
The Egyptian-born, thrice-married Sarofim, whose life story
rivals anything seen in TV soap operas, supported Jeb Bush in
his run for the presidency.
He is one of 20 "investment professionals" listed on the web
site of his Houston-based firm, Fayez Sarofim & Co.
The government said in its complaint that Sarofim's initial
Kinder Morgan share purchases could be described as for
investment only, and thus would be exempt from reporting to the
FTC. But once he was on the board of directors, further share
purchases needed to be reported, the government said.
Similarly, Sarofim was on the board of Unitrin, which later
became Kemper, when he bought 10,000 shares of the company in
2007, as well as subsequent share purchases. He also failed to
report these purchases to the FTC, the government alleged.
The Justice Department brought the case on behalf of the
FTC.
Sarofim did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler, Bernard Orr)