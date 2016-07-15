REFILE-U.S. regulator targets "influencer" internet ad campaigns

(Corrects to add dropped quotation marks in paragraph 5)
By Meg Garner
July 14 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission's
settlement this week with Warner Bros Home Entertainment Inc
highlighted the regulator's increasing focus on internet
advertising by so-called influencers or online personalities.
The agreement came after charges by the FTC that Warner Bros
failed to adequately disclose thousands of dollars in payments
to popular internet stars for posting positive videos and
reviews of the company's game "Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor."
As part of the settlement, Warner Bros agreed to disclose
payments to influencers in future campaigns or risk penalties or
contempt charges.
The case is part of the FTC's push to ensure internet
advertisers follow the same laws as traditional advertisers
which call for disclose when someone was "compensated to promote
or review a product."
The FTC action against Warner Brothers followed similar
charges in the Spring against retailer Lord & Taylor. According
to the regulator, "Lord & Taylor paid 50 online fashion
'influencers' to post Instagram pictures of themselves wearing
the same paisley dress from the new collection, but failed to
disclose they had given each influencer the dress, as well as
thousands of dollars, in exchange for their endorsement."
As consumers have shifted from reading periodicals and
watching television to surfing the web and perusing social
media, companies increasingly rely on so-called influencer
marketing campaigns, in which they pay or provide free goods to
internet personalities with large followings in exchange for
praise of their products online.
The FTC revised its advertisement endorsement guidelines in
Oct. 2009 to include advertising through social media and
word-of-mouth campaigns, such as influencer marketing.
Sarah McNew, chief product officer for SocialToaster, which
assists brands with influencer marketing campaigns, said she was
glad to see the recent FTC actions, even though they seemed to
be "wrist slaps."
"It's really frustrating for us, following the rules, to see
so many people not following them," she said.
IZEA CEO Ted Murphy, whose company links brands with
prominent influencers, said he thinks disclosure regulations
need to be clearer and tougher.
"If you want the brands to take [the law] seriously and the
creators to take it seriously, there have to be real
repercussions," he said.
David Vladeck, former FTC Director of Consumer Protection,
said it is unlikely punishments will become more severe any time
soon, since the agency does not have the power to levy fines on
first offenses under the Federal Trade Commission Act.
"That's not the agency's fault," he said. "It's been asking
Congress to give it more authority for decades."
YouTube video megastar Felix Kjellberg, who goes by the name
PewDiePie and was singled out by the FTC in its settlement with
Warner Brothers, defended himself and his actions in a video
Wednesday, which had been watched by more than four million
people by Thursday afternoon.
The FTC's settlement announcement said that Kjellberg's
video about the "Middle Earth" game failed to disclose
prominently enough that it was sponsored by Warner Brothers,
something the company should have required.
Kjellberg disputed that in Wednesday's video, noting that he
had disclosed that the original video was sponsored, though in
text on the YouTube website as opposed to in the video itself.
Kjellberg was not charged with any wrongdoing by the FTC,
and the video he made in his defense lambasted media reports and
online commenters who implied he had attempted to deceive
viewers.
"If I did something wrong I should be paying the consequences;
in this case, I don't think I did anything wrong."
(Reporting by Meg Garner; Editing by Sue Horton and Andrew Hay)