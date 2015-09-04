Nomura, RBS liability in U.S. mortgage bond case upped to $839 mln

| NEW YORK, Sept 4
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Nomura Holdings Inc
and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc have agreed to pay
up to $33 million on top of $806 million that a U.S. judge
ordered them to pay for making false statements in selling
mortgage-backed securities.
The agreement with the Federal Housing Finance Agency was
disclosed in court papers filed on Friday in Manhattan federal
court and covers legal costs the regulator incurred taking the
banks to trial earlier this year.
The FHFA had sued the banks in its role as conservator for
mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac,
which had bought $2 billion in securities from them ahead of the
2008 financial crisis.
Following a non-jury trial, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote
in Manhattan in May found Nomura, the securities' sponsor, and
RBS, an underwriter on some of them, liable.
Cote awarded $806 million to the FHFA and also awarded the
regulator its costs and attorneys fees, sums that Friday's
agreement covers.
Under the agreement, the banks will pay $33 million if after
an appeal they pay at least $413 million for state law
violations asserted by the FHFA.
Should that amount shrink to above $272 million, the parties
will let Cote decide how much up to $33 million should be paid.
Anything less than $272 million makes the agreement void.
Nomura declined comment. Neither the FHFA nor RBS responded
to requests for comment.
The case was the first to reach trial of the 18 lawsuits the
FHFA had filed in 2011 over some $200 billion in mortgage-backed
securities that banks sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Before that, the FHFA obtained nearly $17.9 billion in
settlements from institutions that include Bank of America Corp
, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG
.
It was unclear how much of the $33 million reflected the
FHFA's overall costs in litigating against Nomura. The regulator
had hired a private law firm, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
LLP, for the lawsuit.
In July, the FHFA disclosed that it had paid nearly $373.5
million to two law firms including Quinn Emanuel from 2010
through Feb. 6 of this year, when Reuters submitted a Freedom of
Information Act request.
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v Nomura Holding
America Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-06201.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)