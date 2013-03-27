UPDATE 1-U.S. regulator issues fraud alert on doctor-owned distributors

By Debra Sherman
March 27 A U.S. government watchdog has issued a
warning about the risk for fraud when doctors buy an ownership
interest in a medical device distributor and then share in its
profits from sales to hospitals.
In a report on Tuesday, the Office of Inspector General said
its longstanding guidance "makes clear that the opportunity for
a referring physician to earn a profit, including through an
investment in an entity for which he or she generates business,
could constitute illegal remuneration under the anti-kickback
statute."
The regulator was addressing physician owned distributors,
or PODs, which are most commonly used in orthopedics.
"The anti-kickback statute is violated if even one purpose
of the remuneration is to induce such referrals" by healthcare
professionals in PODs, the report said.
The language in the report "can't get any more damning,"
said Cowen & Co analyst Dr. Josh Jennings."
He said PODs mostly involved small, private companies that
manufacture orthopedic and spinal devices.
The government report will discourage hospitals to use PODs,
even if they save money, and probably keep physicians from
joining PODs even if they can make more money by doing so, he
added.
There had been some attempts to expand PODs into the joint
reconstruction area and even cardiac devices, but this report
will probably stall those efforts, Jennings said.
In a research note, Wells Fargo said it believed the OIG was
taking a critical view of the POD business model and that any
curtailment of PODs would be a positive development for
Medtronic Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Nuvasive Inc
and other large manufacturers of spinal devices.
These big companies do not participate in PODs.