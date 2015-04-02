Arkansas House approves revised religion bill, sends to governor

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 2 The Republican-controlled Arkansas House of Representatives on Thursday approved a revised religion bill, changing sections in the previous measure that critics said targeted gays.
The bill now goes to Governor Asa Hutchinson, who had asked for the changes. He had also received a request from world's biggest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc., which is based in the state, to veto the previous measure. (Reporting by Steve Barnes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021