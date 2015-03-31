版本:
Walmart CEO asks Arkansas governor to veto religion legislation

March 31 The chief executive officer of Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Tuesday asked the governor of Arkansas to veto a religious freedom measure, saying the bill approved by lawmakers earlier in the day undermines "the spirit of inclusion" in the state.

Doug McMillon, the chief executive officer for the company based in Arkansas, in a tweet requested that Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, veto the legislation.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
