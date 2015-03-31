Walmart CEO asks Arkansas governor to veto religion legislation

UPDATE 1-Panasonic expects auto focus to boost annual profit by 21 pct
* Signs of profit from auto invest a boost to CEO Tsuga (Adds background)
March 31 The chief executive officer of Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Tuesday asked the governor of Arkansas to veto a religious freedom measure, saying the bill approved by lawmakers earlier in the day undermines "the spirit of inclusion" in the state.
Doug McMillon, the chief executive officer for the company based in Arkansas, in a tweet requested that Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, veto the legislation.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Signs of profit from auto invest a boost to CEO Tsuga (Adds background)
LONDON, May 11 Italian banks shone in lacklustre European trading on Thursday after results led by Unicredit whose results indicated its turnaround was gathering pace.
LUSAKA, May 11 Zambia's president Edgar Lungu has called for an out of court settlement with First Quantum Minerals, which is being sued for $1.4 billion by a state-owned firm, the presidency said on Thursday.