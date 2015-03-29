UPDATE 2-Indiana governor defends religious freedom law

(Adds Eli Lilly, NCAA and LGBT comments)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, March 29 Indiana Governor Mike Pence
on Sunday defended a new state law that opponents worry may
support discrimination against gay people, saying he had no
plans to add extra protections but would consider new
suggestions from state legislators.
Pence, speaking on ABC's "This Week," sought to counter
criticism from protesters who have spilled onto the streets of
Indianapolis and others, including some corporations, after
signing the Religious Freedom Restoration Act on Thursday.
"There has been shameless rhetoric about my state, about
this law, and about its intention all over the Internet," Pence
said. "It does not apply to disputes between individuals, unless
government action is involved."
Supporters say the law, which was passed overwhelmingly by
the Republican-led state legislature, will keep the government
from forcing business owners to act against their strongly held
religious beliefs.
Opponents say it may allow vendors to discriminate against
gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people and that its reach
is also much broader than other states' religious freedom laws.
The Indiana law has drawn criticisms from companies such as
Angie's List Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc, tech
industry chiefs including openly gay Apple Inc CEO Tim
Cook, and the White House.
"Discriminatory legislation is bad for Indiana and for
business," said Janice Chavers, director of human resources for
Indianapolis, Indiana-based Eli Lilly and Co.. The
company is concerned that "divisive actions like this" divert
the state's attention from education and economic development,
and could make it harder to recruit and retain employees,
Chavers said.
Pence said he would not pursue efforts to add sexual
orientation as a protected class under the state's civil rights
laws, which has been floated as a possible recourse.
"I will not push for that," he said. "That's not on my
agenda and that's not been an objective of the people of the
state of Indiana."
Similarly, he said he would not change the law to make clear
that it would not establish or eliminate a defense in claims
under any laws protecting civil rights or preventing
discrimination.
"But if the General Assembly in Indiana sends me a bill that
adds a section that reiterates and amplifies and clarifies what
the law really is ... then I'm open to that," Pence said.
Gay rights groups worry it will be used by businesses that
do not want to provide services for same-sex weddings. Gay
marriage became legal in Indiana last year, following an appeals
court ruling.
Pence did not directly answer whether the law would protect
a Christian florist who may deny service to a gay couple, as he
argued that the legislation was not about discrimination:
"The issue here is, you know, is tolerance a two-way street
or not?"
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which
is holding its premier mens' college basketball championship in
Indianapolis next weekend, said the organization was concerned
about the legislation's impact on its employees and
student-athletes.
"Moving forward, we intend to closely examine the
implications of this bill and how it might affect future events
as well as our workforce," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a
statement.
The LGBT Sports Coalition has called for organizations to
pull all major sporting events from Indiana. The group wants the
2016 Women's Final Four and all future NCAA basketball
tournament games pulled from Indiana as well as other sporting
events.
"We believe any sporting events that can be moved outside
the state should be moved," the coalition said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Additional reporting by Sarah N.
Lynch; David Bailey in Minneapolis, Luciana Lopez in New York
and Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Catherine Evans,
Bernard Orr)