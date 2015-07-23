China slowdown? Depends on where you look

| NEW YORK, July 23
NEW YORK, July 23 Many U.S. consumer companies
are brushing aside worries that China's weakening economy and
sputtering stock market will dramatically damage their bottom
lines even with early trouble signs in recent earnings reports.
Most notably, companies dependent on Chinese infrastructure
growth, such as United Technologies Corp and Caterpillar
Inc, are claiming soft second-quarter earnings and a
downgraded outlook based on weakened Chinese demand.
Consumer companies like United Continental Holdings Inc
, Apple Inc and General Motors Co, on the
other hand, continue to paint a rosy picture based on continued
strong demand by the Chinese consumer.
The Chinese economy has faced difficulties this year as
decelerating growth in factory output, retail sales and domestic
investment has been compounded by a slowing property market.
China's economy is expected to expand 7 percent this year,
with growth slowing to 6.7 percent in 2016, a Reuters poll of
analysts showed on Thursday.
"We have been worried about it," Steve Weeple, head of
global equities at global asset manager Standard Life
Investments in Boston, told Reuters. "We would certainly not be
surprised to see some of the big consumer packaged goods
companies, some of the industrials, reporting that China
activity is probably a little below headline growth rates."
Furthermore, a 30 percent early summer selloff in the
Chinese stock market could hit companies more broadly in the
third quarter.
Names that have a reliance on infrastructure growth in China
have been hit the hardest so far this quarter. United
Technologies fell 7 percent on Tuesday, its worst drop in nearly
4 years, after cutting its full-year profit outlook, in part due
to slowness in its elevators business in China as the nation's
housing market cools.
Caterpillar shares had their worst performance in six months
on Thursday after the construction and mining equipment maker
reported lower quarterly profit and sales, citing slower
construction in China.
Even smaller names, generally thought to be more insulated
to global economic pressures as a greater portion of their
revenue is derived from within the U.S., have noted softness
within China's infrastructure.
"We're seeing real industry pressure in construction, in
agriculture, in truck and bus inside China - there's been
industry contraction in construction (business) year-on-year,"
Rich Lavin, CEO of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc which
supplies cab-related products for trucks, bus, farming and other
types of vehicles, told Reuters in mid-June before entering its
quiet period ahead of earnings.
GM, UNITED, APPLE MORE UPBEAT
But consumer-facing companies are telling a brighter tale.
Harley-Davidson Inc saw a 5 percent pop in its
shares on Tuesday, its biggest percentage gain since October,
after its quarterly results showed a 16.6 percent jump in
Asia-Pacific sales, which the company attributed to strong
demand for its street motorcycles in China and India.
"You have to look company by company and product line by
product line because there are some things for which there is no
substitute," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst,
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh. "It's the cool factor for
Harley Davidson."
United Continental, which flies more to China than any of
its U.S. rivals, says the region remains a good investment. "The
demand is still growing," said Chief Revenue Officer Jim
Compton.
Despite flat June auto sales in China, General Motors Co
also cited continued strength in China in its earnings
report on Thursday, and said it expects to maintain strong
profitability there. Shares of the automaker advanced 4 percent
to $31.50.
The same brand name appeal mentioned by Forrest may be
bolstering Apple's China sales. Though the company's shares
tumbled nearly 7 percent after its forward-looking guidance
missed estimates, it reported a 112 percent sales increase in
China over last year and said it plans to open 40 stores in
China in the next 12 months.
"China was simply spectacular for us," said Luca Maestri,
Apple's chief financial officer. "We feel it is a long runway
for us in China."
(Additional reporting by Joseph White, Jeffrey Dastin, Julia
Love and David Gaffen; Editing by Linda Stern and Alan Crosby)