U.S. companies brighten their earnings outlook

NEW YORK May 9 The profit recession that has
weighed on large-cap stocks on Wall Street for the past three
quarters may be loosening its grip as U.S. companies allow a
hint of blue sky to poke through the gloom.
As companies share their expectations for coming months, the
proportion of raised forecasts to those that are lowered is the
healthiest it has been since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Technology and healthcare sectors are leading the way with
forecasts that are even rosier than those of most analysts,
including from Adobe Stryker and Baxter
International. But they are not alone.
Moreover, some companies like Pfizer, which last
week raised its full-year forecasts, are citing a benefit from
the dollar. When it was rising, the dollar had been among the
biggest profit drags for U.S. multinationals in recent quarters.
There have been some big negatives, however, most notably
Apple Inc, whose weaker-than-expected sales forecast
was particularly worrying because of its potential impact on the
market. Apple is the largest component of the S&P 500.
But overall, companies are bolstering analysts' view that
the first quarter, on track for a 5.5 percent decline in S&P 500
earnings, will prove to be the bottom of the current earnings
recession.
"We think people are too bearish on earnings, and we're much
closer to the end of the profit recession than to the
beginning," said Richard Bernstein, chief executive and chief
investment officer of Richard Bernstein Advisors in New York.
"It doesn't mean profits are going to be booming ... but
it's better than it was, and why you're seeing some of the
rotation into more cyclical stocks now."
For instance, the S&P energy sector, last year's
worst-performing group, is up 7.4 percent for the year so far.
Analysts are still expecting a 3.3-percent decline in
second-quarter S&P 500 earnings. But that would mark an
improvement from the previous quarter and would reverse the
deterioration in earnings that began in the third quarter of
2015.
The so-called earnings recession - at least three quarters
of declining earnings from a year earlier - has made stocks more
expensive.
The S&P 500 index is trading at about 16.7 times its
components' estimated earnings over the next 12 months, above
the long-term average of about 15. Bullish investors have hoped
a pick-up in profits would make prices more attractive.
To be sure, most companies' forecasts for the second quarter
are below analysts' expectations, which is typical and sets the
bar low to make it easier to beat expectations.
For the second quarter so far, 44 forecasts have come in
below analysts' expectations, while 21 have come in above, a
negative-to-positive guidance ratio of 2.1 to 1. That ratio for
the first quarter was at 4.7 to 1 at a comparable point in the
earnings reporting season, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The weakening dollar and recovering oil prices should help
forecasts a lot, said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer
for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.
"I think there's a recognition that maybe the world isn't
ending after all. It makes sense to have a more cheerful
outlook," he said.
