UPDATE 1-U.S. first-quarter earnings on track for slight gain

(Adds financial and energy sectors, other details)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. first-quarter earnings
are on track to post a slight gain following mostly
stronger-than-expected results, defying forecasts for the first
quarterly profit decline since 2009.
With results in from 47 percent of S&P 500 companies as of
Tuesday, first-quarter earnings are expected to have risen 0.02
percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data,
which is based on actual results and estimates for companies
still to report.
On April 1, analysts' consensus forecast was for a 2.9
percent profit decline, the data showed, with strategists citing
the stronger dollar and sharply lower oil prices as the biggest
drags on earnings.
Apple Inc, which reported results late Monday, gave
the biggest boost to S&P 500 earnings estimates, followed by
Bank of America Corp. Without Apple, the S&P 500
earnings forecast would show a decline of 1.6 percent, the data
showed. The financial sector is forecast to have the biggest
earnings increase for the quarter, with a year-over-year gain of
15 percent.
Seventy percent of S&P 500 companies are beating analysts'
expectations for earnings so far, while just 44 percent are
surpassing revenue forecasts, the data showed.
Revenue is still expected to decline 3.3 percent from a year
ago.
"Companies are surpassing margin assumptions in all 10
sectors," Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. market strategist at RBC
Capital Markets, wrote in a research note. "In our view, margins
are beating because analysts overestimated the bottom-line
(earnings) impact from currency."
S&P 500 energy company earnings so far are beating estimates
as well. While just 13 of the 41 energy names have reported, 85
percent have beaten profit forecasts and by 11 percent on
average, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Earnings for the S&P energy sector still are forecast to
decline 64 percent from a year ago.
Results are due later this week from Exxon Mobil Corp
and Chevron Corp.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Ted Botha and
Lisa Shumaker)