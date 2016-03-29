Amid calm, U.S. stock investors steel themselves for shocks

| NEW YORK, March 29
NEW YORK, March 29 The last two weeks in the
U.S. stock market have been quiet - almost too quiet for some
investors, who think there's something dangerous swimming
beneath the surface.
After a disastrous start to the year, major U.S. indexes
regained most of the losses in a mid-February-to-mid-March
rebound. Volatility measures collapsed as the S&P 500 rose to
levels not seen since the beginning of 2016 and the market
entered a period of calm not seen since early December.
But there are growing expectations that volatility could
return fast. Investors have pushed up the cost of protection.
Bets on a rally in stocks are cheap, and investors are pouring
money into volatility funds that profit when stocks tank.
"Everybody feels a bit skeptical about the recent calm,"
said David Miller, portfolio manager of Catalyst Macro Strategy
Fund, which trades options on individual securities,
international exchange-traded funds, and VIX ETFs.
"You can really see that expressed in the VIX futures
market," Miller said.
The CBOE Volatility Index, or the VIX, the most
widely followed gauge of investor uncertainty, has lingered
below its long-term average of 20 for 19 days. On Tuesday, the
VIX was down 2 percent to 14.93.
On March 18, with the VIX dropping sharply, the gap between
the VIX cash index and the front-month VIX futures widened to
the most since August 2012, a sign investors have much greater
concern about the future than the present. On Tuesday, VIX April
futures were at 17, so that gap has narrowed.
While there are many worrisome factors, including another
interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve or another
sharp drop in oil prices, traders see the coming corporate
earnings season as their biggest concern.
"We have had such a violent rally, led by sectors where
sentiment was previously extremely negative and continues to be
negative," said Alex Kosoglyadov, director of equity derivatives
at BMO Capital Markets.
Kosoglyadov pointed to the outperformance of metals, mining
and industrial shares - moves that suggest short-covering rather
than a fundamental re-evaluation of the markets. The recent
sharp rally means that investors are not as well protected
against a sharp drop in stocks as they were a month ago.
Another soft quarter could rein in these sectors. S&P 500
earnings are forecast to fall 6.9 percent in the first quarter
from a year ago, much worse than the Jan. 1 forecast for an
earnings gain of 2.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Traders in the options market have responded to this threat
by pushing up the cost of protection. Relative to calls, the
price of 90-day SPX puts is higher than about 90 percent of the
readings over the last 52 weeks, according to options analytics
firm Trade Alert.
Traders have also taken a fancy to products that bet on big
swings in the market. Those include the iPath S&P 500 VIX
Short-Term Futures ETN and the ProShares Ultra VIX
Short-Term Futures ETF, a leveraged fund. Net exposure
to exchange-traded products tied to volatility surged to its
largest net long position in about 10 months, analysts at
JPMorgan said in a note on Tuesday.
Investors have bought a net $3.5 billion worth of VIX
futures over the last month in bets that the futures tracking
the VIX will rise, according to Nick Cherney, head of exchange
traded products at Janus Capital Group. That is the most ever
for a month and shows investors are gearing for increased stock
gyrations.
With the S&P 500 trading at around 17 times expected
earnings, some market strategists think such valuations can only
be sustained with strong earnings results and not many believe
that is likely.
"I don't think it's a time to incur a large amount of risk
by selling straddles or strangles," said Dan Deming, managing
director at KKM Financial, referring to popular strategies that
bank on muted volatility.
In contrast, the contraction in volatility does make for an
attractive opportunity to buy sector ETF hedges, BMO's
Kosoglyadov said. Stock replacements - replacing a long position
in stocks with upside calls - also appear attractive, he said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by
Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)