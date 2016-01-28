Here comes the sun - and with it, U.S. earnings excuses

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 28 U.S. companies are singing the
warm weather blues this corporate earnings season.
The long spate of warm temperatures this winter likely will
have a slightly positive affect on the U.S. economy, as a whole
as construction projects can continue unabated and fewer workers
will need to leave the office on account of snow, said Brain
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds.
After a December that was the warmest on record in most of
the United States, a total of 38 U.S. companies have mentioned
unusually high temperatures as a factor in their most recent
quarterly profit results since the start of the year, according
to a Thomson Reuters analysis of earnings calls transcripts.
That is a jump from just nine companies who said they were
feeling an impact from higher-than-average temperatures at this
point last year, when a warm spell in Europe affected sales
revenue at companies including Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
and Deckers Outdoor Corp.
Companies who are feeling the heat range from the obvious,
like snowmobile maker Polaris Industries Inc who called
its quarter "difficult and disappointing" and noted it was the
worst year-over-year performance since 2009, to those farther
afield.
Monro Muffler Brake Inc told analysts that
"unseasonably warm weather" across the Northeast led to a 9.0
percent decline in same-store sales in November, while
grocery-store chain Supervalu Inc cited high
temperatures in Florida cutting into the quality and
availability of strawberries and other produce.
Not every company is hurting though. McDonald's Corp
told analysts that the mild weather added a "positive
contribution" to sales, while Petmed Express Inc said
warm temperatures are helping sales because customers are
administering flea and tick medication to their pets well into
the winter.
Yet there is also the danger that consumers will start their
spring and summer spending early and forgo winter-related
purchases entirely, cutting sales of retailers, said Douglas
Roberts, chief investment strategist at Channel Capital
Research.
Department store chain Macy's Inc said in early
January it plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs after its
same-store sales fell 4.7 percent in November and December. It
estimated that 80 percent of the sales decline was due to warm
temperatures that hurt sales of sweaters, coats and gloves.
"Even with low gas prices, consumers are looking for ways to
save money, and the weather is giving them a perfect excuse,"
Roberts said.
(Reporting by David Randall)