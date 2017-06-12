Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars

| CHICAGO, June 11
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc
said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to
expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes
for rivals caught in a price war.
Aldi operates 1,600 U.S. stores and earlier this year said
it would add another 400 by the end of 2018 and spend $1.6
billion to remodel 1,300 of them.
The investment, which raises Aldi's capital expenditure to
at least $5 billion so far this year, comes at a time of intense
competition and disruption in the industry.
German rival Lidl will open the first of its 100 U.S. stores
on June 15. In May, Lidl said it would price products up to 50
percent lower than rivals.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the largest U.S. grocer, is
testing lower prices in 11 U.S. states and pushing vendors to
undercut rivals by 15 percent. Wal-Mart, the world's biggest
retailer, is expected to spend about $6 billion to regain its
title as the low-price leader, analysts said.
The furious pace of expansion by Aldi and Lidl is likely to
further disrupt the U.S. grocery market, which has seen 18
bankruptcies since 2014. The two chains are also upending
established UK grocers like Tesco Plc and Wal-Mart's UK
arm, ASDA.
In May, Aldi Chief Executive Jason Hart told Reuters the
chain intended to have prices at least 21 percent lower than
rivals and would focus on adding in-house brands to win over
price-sensitive customers.
"We're growing at a time when other retailers are
struggling," Hart said in a statement. Hart added that Aldi's
prices were also up to 50 percent lower than traditional grocery
chains, a move that appeared to follow rival Lidl's announcement
on prices.
The latest store expansion will create 25,000 U.S. jobs and
make Aldi the third-largest grocery chain operator in the
country behind Wal-Mart and Kroger Co, the German chain
said in a statement. Aldi's 2,500 stores would equal about 53
percent of Wal-Mart's U.S. outlets.
"As we continue to expand and grow, our purchasing power
continues to increase and allows us to bring products at better
prices for consumers," Scott Patton, Aldi's head of corporate
buying, said in an interview.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Richard
Chang)