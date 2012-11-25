Black Friday sales online top $1 bln for first time-comScore

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 25 Black Friday retail sales
online topped $1 billion for the first time this year as more
consumers used the Internet do their holiday shopping, comScore
Inc said on Sunday.
Online sales jumped at least 22 percent on Black Friday,
from sales of $816 million on the same day last year, according
to comScore data.
E-commerce accounts for less than 10 percent of consumer
spending in the United States. However, it is growing much
faster than bricks-and-mortar retail as shoppers are lured by
low prices, convenience, faster shipping and wide selection.
ShopperTrak, which counts foot traffic in physical retail
stores, estimated Black Friday sales of $11.2 billion, down 1.8
percent from the same day last year. [ID: nL1E8MO1P4]
"Online has been around 9 percent of total holiday sales,
but it could breach 10 percent for the first time this season,"
said Scot Wingo, chief executive of ChannelAdvisor, which helps
merchants sell more on websites including Amazon.com
and eBay.com.
ComScore expects online retail spending to rise 17 percent
to $43.4 billion through the whole holiday season. That is above
the 15 percent increase last season and ahead of the retail
industry's expectation for a 4.1 percent increase in overall
spending this holiday.