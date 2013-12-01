版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 2日 星期一 02:38 BJT

BRIEF-NRF saus says retail sales on Thanksgiving weekend expected to hit $57.4 billion

Dec 1 * National retail federation says retail sales on thanksgiving weekend expected

to hit $57.4 billion * National retail federation estimates 141 million people went shopping over

thanksgiving weekend versus 139 million ly * National retail federation says shoppers on average spent $407.02 versus

$423.55 last year

