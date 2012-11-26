Online sales jump 24 percent early on Cyber Monday-IBM

BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces redemption of notes
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 26 Online sales jumped during the first hours of Cyber Monday suggesting strong growth from earlier in the holiday shopping season continues, according to data from International Business Machines Corp.
Online sales were up 24.1 percent as of 12:00pm EST on Cyber Monday, compared to the same period a year earlier, said IBM, which tracks transaction data from 500 U.S. retail websites. In 2011, the early Cyber Monday year-over-year growth was 15 percent, IBM noted.
Strong online sales growth on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday sparked concern that shoppers may just be buying earlier, threatening revenue later in the season. [ID: nL1E8MO1DY]
"So far that is not the case," said Jay Henderson, Strategy Director, IBM Smarter Commerce. "Extending the shopping season has really just fueled additional online spending rather than cannibalizing days later in the season."
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
Feb 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the third largest U.S. weapons maker, promoted Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems unit, effective April 1.
* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application