ChannelAdvisor says eBay sales up 57 pct early on Cyber Monday

Nov 26 ChannelAdvisor said client sales on eBay Inc's online marketplace jumped 57 percent from a year before early on Cyber Monday.

The sales growth rate was five times higher than during the same period last year, said ChannelAdvisor, which helps merchants sell more on websites including Amazon.com Inc and eBay.com.

Client sales on Amazon.com were up 52 percent during the first part of Cyber Monday, ChannelAdvisor also reported.

