US per-capita holiday season spending to slip -NRF

* NRF survey: average spending to drop 2 pct to $704.18
* NRF sees holiday retail sales up 2.8 pct to $465.6 bln
* Shoppers plan to spend on themselves this holiday season
By Jessica Wohl
Oct 19 It's beginning to look a lot like a
weaker Christmas.
U.S. shoppers plan to spend an average of $704.18 on
holiday gifts and seasonal goods this year, down nearly 2.1
percent from the $718.98 they spent in 2010, according to a
survey issued by the National Retail Federation on Wednesday.
The retail trade group still expects total sales to rise
2.8 percent to $465.6 billion in November and December
combined. [ID:nN1E7941AJ] Such sales rose 5.2 percent during
the 2010 two-month holiday shopping season.
The state of the U.S. economy is affecting spending plans
for 62.2 percent of those surveyed, up from 61.7 percent in
2010. People who are feeling pressure said that they plan to
spend less, shop around, use coupons, buy more practical items
as gifts and reuse last year's decorations.
Even a slight rise or decline in holiday season shopping
could have a big impact on the economy, as consumer spending
represents about 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.
Stores are likely to use promotions such as free gifts with
purchases and extended warranties to try to entice shoppers who
are focused on value, NRF President and Chief Executive Matthew
Shay said in a statement.
"When it comes to retail growth this holiday season, slow
and steady wins the race -- and the same is true for shoppers,
who are meticulously calculating the best ways to stretch their
dollar," he said.
New gadgets such as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) latest iPhone and
Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle Fire could bring out some
shoppers this year. Meanwhile, gasoline prices have retreated
from recent highs, helping to perk up sales at chains such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N).
Most shoppers are thinking about themselves as well as
others. Nearly six in 10 said that they plan to buy non-gift
items for themselves and their families during the holiday
season. The average person plans to spend about $130.43 on such
goods this holiday season, up from $112.20 in 2010.
For the fifth year in a row, gift cards are the most
popular item people would like to receive.
Discount stores remain the most popular place to shop and
should gain a little bit of ground, as 66.1 percent plan to
visit them, up from 65.1 percent last year.
More people plan to buy online, with 46.7 percent set to do
so, up from 43.9 percent in 2010.
Using mobile phones to comparison-shop and tablet computers
to do research and buy are also becoming more popular. More
than one-third of tablet owners, 34.8 percent, said that they
plan to buy items on their device.
Still, heading out to stores remains the norm. Only 1.7
percent of respondents said that they plan to do all of their
holiday shopping online. And 56.8 percent said that they do not
own either a smartphone or a tablet.
The survey was conducted by BIGresearch, which polled 8,585
consumers from Oct. 4 through Oct. 11. The poll has a margin of
error of plus or minus 1 percent.
(Reporting by Jessica Wohl in Chicago, editing by Matthew
Lewis)