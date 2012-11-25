CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. holiday weekend retail spending up 12.8 pct-NRF

(Corrects figure in second paragraph)
Nov 25 Earlier Thanksgiving hours and shopping
in both stores and online spurred an estimated 12.8 percent
increase in U.S. retailers' sales over the four-day holiday
weekend, an industry trade group said on Sunday.
An estimated 139.4 million adults visited U.S. stores and
websites from Thanksgiving through Sunday, up from 131 million
last year, according to a survey from the National Retail
Federation. Total spending for the weekend rose to $59.1 billion
from $52.4 billion last year.
When accounting for people who shopped on more than one day,
the total number of visits to stores and websites was 247
million, up from 226 million last year.
The average holiday shopper spent $423 this weekend, the
National Retail Federation said. That is up from $398 last year.
The survey, conducted Nov 23-24 by BIGinsight for NRF,
polled 4,005 consumers and has a margin of error of plus or
minus 1.6 percent. The number of shoppers for Sunday is
estimated.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in
Chicago)