REFILE-US Black Friday sales down due to Thursday deals -ShopperTrak

By Alistair Barr
Nov 24 Black Friday holiday sales weakened from
last year as a big promotional push by U.S. retailers on
Thanksgiving Day sucked spending from what has traditionally
been the biggest shopping day of the year, according to data
released on Saturday.
ShopperTrak, which counts foot traffic in retail stores,
estimated Black Friday sales of $11.2 billion, down 1.8 percent
from the same day last year.
"More retailers than last year began their 'doorbuster'
deals on Thursday, Thanksgiving itself," said ShopperTrak
founder Bill Martin. "Those Thursday deals attracted some of the
spending that is usually meant for Friday."
Retail foot traffic rose 3.5 percent to almost 308 million
store visits on Black Friday, with the largest increases in the
U.S. Midwest, ShopperTrak also reported.
"Still, shoppers remain value-conscious, taking advantage of
Black Friday deals - even if some of those deals started a bit
early," Martin said.
If new Thanksgiving sales from earlier store openings are
adding to Black Friday numbers, there would likely have been an
increase of almost 1 percent in sales, compared with a year
earlier, Ed Marcheselli, chief marketing officer at ShopperTrak,
estimated.