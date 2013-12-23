Bargain-hungry holiday shoppers buy less on last weekend

| ELMHURST, N.Y.
ELMHURST, N.Y. Dec 23 U.S. consumers shopped
less on the final weekend before Christmas despite deeper
discounts, the latest sign of how difficult a season this is
turning out to be for retailers.
Shoppers also showed signs they will do more of their
spending after Dec. 25 than they did in the same period last
year in the hopes of snagging even more deals.
RetailNext estimated on Sunday that U.S. retail sales fell
by a mid-single-digit percentage at brick-and-mortar stores on
Friday and Saturday, two of the four most important shopping
days of the season, compared with the same days last year. That
does not include online sales, which have been strong.
RetailNext, an analytics firm, said the number of visits to
stores fell 7 percent on Friday and Saturday.
Analysts have said this is turning out to be the most
competitive holiday season since the recession, forcing
retailers to ramp up the promotions. The season generates 30
percent of sales and 40 percent of profits for many stores.
"I'm doing my shopping on a budget, which is why I'm digging
through the clearance bin," said Katrina Attis, 25, as she
shopped on Sunday at a J.C. Penney Co Inc store in a
mall in Elmhurst, New York.
Before Christmas, Attis will focus on her immediate family.
For herself and other members of her family, she will shop next
week when she expects bigger bargains.
"Retailers recognize that consumers will wait as long as
they need to," said Charles O'Shea, senior analyst at Moody's
Investors Service, who noted bigger discounts this weekend than
in the corresponding weekend in 2012 as he did store checks in
various cities.
The problem is particularly acute for specialty apparel
retailers, O'Shea added, pointing to teen apparel chain
Abercrombie & Fitch as one of the stores with the most
noticeable increases in price cuts.
While electronics chains have benefited from best-selling
items like Microsoft Corp's Xbox One video-game console
and Sony Corp's rival product PlayStation 4,
clothing has been a harder sell, he said.
Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc, which is
trying to stanch deep sales declines, was touting up to 70
percent off everything in its stores on Sunday.
Still, some retailers seem to be faring well. Chad Hastings,
the general manager of Town East Mall in Mesquite, Texas, said
the department stores in his mall told him sales this weekend
were better than expected. The mall is anchored by Penney,
Macy's Inc, Dillard's and Sears.
Retailers caught a break from Mother Nature. Despite a
winter storm that hit major Midwestern markets such as Chicago
and Detroit, no event was severe enough to disrupt holiday
shopping in any part of the country, said Evan Gold, a senior
vice president at Planalytics, a weather consulting firm in
Berwyn, Pennsylvania. Gold predicted no disruptions in the last
two days before Christmas.
Experts expect the promotions to continue until the very end
of the season in January.
"Without question, the shopper is in the driver's seat,"
said John Yozzo, a managing director at FTI Consulting, in New
York.