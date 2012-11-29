版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 22:35 BJT

BRIEF-ICSC sees same-store sales for Nov-Dec period up 3 pct (ex-drugstores)

Nov 29 The International Council of Shopping Centers: * Icsc says November same-store sales ex-drugstores up 1.7 percent versus

estimate 4.5 percent-5.5 percent * Icsc sees December same-store sales ex-drugstores up 4 percent - 4.5 percent * Icsc sees same-store sales for November-December period up 3 percent,

excluding drugstores

