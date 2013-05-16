Lower income shoppers still feeling pinched, U.S. retailers say

| NEW YORK/CHICAGO
weather and belt-tightening by shoppers still struggling with
higher payroll taxes and stubborn unemployment dampened sales
last quarter at chains from Macy's Inc to Wal-Mart Stores
Inc.
Wal-Mart reported a 1.4 percent drop in sales at Walmart
U.S. stores open at least a year, and gave a profit forecast for
the second quarter that missed Wall Street estimates. The
world's largest retailer expects same-store sales at its
namesake U.S. discount chain to be up 2 percent at best in the
current quarter.
Kohl's Corp, a department store chain that caters to
lower-to-middle income families, posted a 1.9 percent decline in
same-store sales. Last week, J.C. Penney Co Inc
, dealing with some self-inflicted problems, said its
same-store sales fell 16.6 percent. Dillard's Inc
reported a 1 percent increase.
"We are seeing some weakness amongst our more
budget-conscious, what we call deal-hunting, customers," Macy's
Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet told analysts this week.
Macy's first-quarter same-store sales rose 3.8 percent,
slightly below Wall Street's expectations.
Though splurging on more fashionable clothing may be on the
rise, retailers are noting that shoppers' top priority is buying
basics at a good price.
"There's going to be some choppiness" in any recovery of
consumer demand given how easy it is to spook shoppers, said ITG
analyst John Tomlinson.
Wal-Mart has many shoppers who live paycheck to paycheck.
The company's CFO Charles Holley said his customers' top concern
is still jobs, followed by food costs and gas prices.
Kohl's said sales of merchandise by fashion designer Derek
Lam, who also sells pricier clothes at luxury chain Neiman
Marcus, were disappointing in April as customers
moved toward basics.
"We have to continue to improve the quality of our
merchandise and offer items at a great value," Kohl's CEO Kevin
Mansell told analysts.
WEATHER WOES
Sales at several U.S. chains during the first quarter were
hurt by cold weather that prompted many shoppers to delay
purchases of spring clothing and sporting goods.
"Though no one likes to talk about weather, it was a real
factor across the United States," said Mike Duke, CEO of
Wal-Mart Stores.
The problem was visible in the company's own backyard. In
Bentonville, Arkansas, where Wal-Mart is based, daily May
temperatures typically reached highs in the 70s. Earlier this
month, the area was hit with snow.