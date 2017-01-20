U.S. department stores steady profitability boat even as sales slide

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 20 U.S. department store chains,
hit by slowing sales for more than two years, have used layoffs,
store closings and cutbacks to maintain one aspect of stability:
profit margins.
An analysis of two important indicators of retail
profitability, gross margins and operating margins, shows
retailers like Kohl's Corp, JC Penney Co Inc,
Macy's Inc and Target Corp have done a better job
at delivering on profitability than maintaining sales growth.
This has given some investors hope for a recovery in a
sector battered by the rise of online shopping led by Amazon.com
Inc, and competition from off-price chains like TJX Cos
and fast fashion retailers like Inditex's Zara.
"Margins have been relatively better compared to sales and
they are finally taking important steps like closing
unprofitable stores," said Charles Sizemore, founder of Sizemore
Capital Management LLC, who owns shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and other retailers. "The story right now is bad but we
do expect some of these problems to bottom out over time."
Gross margins at all four chains have remained steady over
the past four years, helped by cost cutting initiatives like
store closures. Operating margins have shown recent improvement
at some chains like Kohl's and Target, steadily improved for JC
Penney, but contracted for others like Macy's.
Macy's gross margins at the end of the third quarter of 2016
stood at 39.8 percent, up slightly from 39.2 percent in 2013.
Gross margins for Target, which straddles the discount and
department store categories, were 30.2 percent in third quarter
2016, roughly unchanged from 30 percent in 2013. JC Penney
improved its gross margins over the four-year period, whereas
Kohl's has held steady.
Operating margins are more sensitive to changes the
retailers have made through layoffs.
Target stood at 6.5 percent in 2016 up slightly from results
for the last two years but down from 10.6 percent in 2013.
Target in that time has left foreign markets and sold off
lower-margin, non-core businesses like its pharmacy operations.
Kohl's operating margins were 7 percent in third quarter
2016 up from 2015 and similar to 2014 but down from 8.2 percent
in 2013.
Macy's had seen operating margins contract to 1.9 percent in
2016 from 5.7 percent in 2013. JC Penney stood at 0.8 percent in
2016, up substantially from improving every year from a rock
bottom level of negative margins of 14.4 in 2013.
"Sales are not impressive, but investors are most concerned
with profitability and long-term value," Neil Saunders, chief
executive officer at research firm Conlumino said. "These
companies have done a better job keeping the business running on
the operational side and delivering on profitability."
SQUEEZING COSTS
In recent weeks, most department stores have reported a drop
in holiday season sales, which includes stores and online. Some
have even slashed their earnings outlooks. This
contrasts with industry-wide results, a 4 percent increase in
the 2016 holiday season, to $658.3 billion, according to the
National Retail Federation.
The companies continue to make economy measures such as
reducing inventory, pressuring suppliers for lower prices and
cutting supply chain costs.
For example, Kohl's has said it will offer discounts during
the holiday season but cut down on promotions during the rest of
the year.
Christina Boni, vice president and senior credit analyst at
ratings firm Moody's, expects operating margins at many
department store chains to remain steady unless sales fall
dramatically.
"These companies still have the ability to stabilize their
business by taking costs out of the system and generating
significant free cash flow to invest in new areas, which will
improve operating margins," she said.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Siddharth Cavale in
Bengaluru, additional reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in
Bengaluru, Editing by David Griesing and David Gregorio)