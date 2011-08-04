WRAPUP 1-US chains win shoppers, July sales with discounts

* July same-store sales seen up 4.3 pct - analysts

* Costco, Hot Topic, Walgreen beat expectations

* Zumiez misses; Hot Topic blows past estimates

* Some worry if retailers had to discount more than usual (Adds Costco)

By Dhanya Skariachan

NEW YORK, Aug 4 Deep discounts and the warmest July weather in decades helped some U.S. retail chains report a healthy rise in monthly sales at established stores.

Warehouse club Costco (COST.O) and teen apparel chain Hot Topic HOTT.O posted some of the biggest gains so far.

Costco Wholesale Corp reported a 10 percent rise in total July sales at stores open at least a year, beating the analysts' average estimate of an 8.6 percent increase.

Warehouse clubs, which charge customers an annual fee to shop in their stores, have won shoppers seeking low prices on necessities such as groceries or toiletries. Costco has also gained from higher gasoline prices.

Chains ranging from discounter Target Corp (TGT.N) to high-end department store chain Saks Inc SKS.N will also report closely watched same-store sales on Thursday.

July figures will give investors an early read on consumer demand in the U.S. economy at the start of the back-to-school season, the second-biggest selling period of the year after Christmas.

Analysts are expecting same-store sales to rise 4.3 percent in July, compared with a year-ago increase of 2.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data (For a related graphic, click r.reuters.com/ryz82s)

The United States had its warmest July in 50 years, according to Planalytics, a company that tracks weather for businesses.

"Recent hot weather has driven consumers to the malls, aiding in the clearance of spring and summer merchandise," Barclays analyst Robert Drbul said.

An early batch of results highlighted mixed fortunes.

Teen apparel chain Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ.O) reported a 4.9 percent rise in same-store sales, missing the analysts' estimate of a 7.5 percent increase. The company blamed the weakness on lackluster sales of accessories. [ID:nL3E7J344O]

Rival Hot Topic Inc HOTT.O blew past estimates with a 7.3 percent rise, prompting it to forecast a smaller quarterly loss than Wall Street was expecting. [ID:nL3E7J343O].

Top U.S. drug store chain Walgreen Co WAG.N reported a 2.7 percent rise, just ahead of the analysts' average estimate of 2.5 percent as strong sales of candy and other front-end merchandise offset weak pharmacy sales.

Investors will want to know if retailers had to offer deeper-than-usual discounts to win shoppers.

U.S. consumer sentiment fell in July to its lowest point in more than two years as anxieties over stagnant wages and unemployment deepened, a survey showed. [nN1E76S0T1]

"My mom is paying the bills, and they're telling me that they need to cut back on me spending all this money on me buying clothes," said Ed Rush, 15, who was shopping at a Target store in Chicago. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York, Eunju Lie in Chicago, Arpita Mukherjee and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)