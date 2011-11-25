UPDATE 4-Black Friday draws crowds, but spending in doubt

* Shoppers bargain-hunting, retailers eye margins
* 152 million expected to hit stores this weekend-NRF
* Online shopping up on Thanksgiving and Friday-IBM
* Younger crowd turns out at midnight
(Adds shoppers and analyst comments, details from stores)
By Jessica Wohl
Nov 25 U.S. retailers were hoping for more
shoppers like Shawn Elzia as the annual Black Friday bargain
stampede marked the unofficial start of what is widely expected
to be a middling holiday shopping season.
The Brooklyn, New York teacher, one of hundreds of
thousands of shoppers jostling for deals around the country,
said he ended up spending about 25 percent more than he
planned, even while worrying about the state of the economy.
"I did not expect such deals," the 33-year old said as he
left a Macy's (M.N) store in Jersey City, New Jersey clutching
bags full of clothing for himself and his family.
"It's slashed down to the bones," he said. "There were some
great discounts if you showed up early."
Deals are always part of the picture on the Friday after
Thanksgiving. This year was notable for an earlier opening for
some retailers and possibly for the one shopper using pepper
spray to make sure she could get a popular video game system.
[ID:nN1E7AO0L8]
The early start by stores brought out younger shoppers such
as Alina Ybarra, who spent the wee hours of the morning with
her friends as they all looked for items for themselves.
"It's really chaotic," Ybarra, 17, said of her first Black
Friday outing as she finished her shopping in Santa Monica,
California. She said that she liked the deals at stores such as
Gap Inc's (GPS.N) Old Navy and Urban Outfitters (URBN.O).
"It seems like a lot of teenagers were the primary
shoppers, maybe because of the hour, but I think net-net it's
not really going to result in an incremental positive for
retailers," Ed Yruma, senior equity analyst at KeyBanc Capital
Markets, said after checking out crowds at the Mall of America
in Bloomington, Minnesota. He said shoppers were not carrying a
lot of shopping bags.
Leon Clare, 24, and Shawn Sykes, 27, both U.S. Navy
Corpsmen, drove about 125 miles from 29 Palms Marine Base to
Santa Monica so they each could spend close to $175 on a pair
of Air Jordan Retro 3 shoes in "Black Cement," popular new
sneakers from Nike Inc (NKE.N).
"This is for me," said Clare, who plans to spend more on
holiday gifts later on in the season.
"I'm leaving for Afghanistan in March. I'm getting
something for everyone, just in case I don't come back."
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For graphics on shopping trends, click on:
link.reuters.com/tag35s
link.reuters.com/vug35s)
link.reuters.com/vyg35s
Reuters Insider: Price reductions, hours lure shoppers
link.reuters.com/zah35s
Blog: Martha's Vineyard Black Friday: no pepper spray
link.reuters.com/vah35s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
WORRIED... AGAIN
More than 120 stores at the Mall of America opened at
midnight. The crowd at that point was about 15,000 people. Mall
operators estimated that it was the largest crowd ever at the
mall, which is big enough to hold seven Yankee Stadiums.
While eager shoppers emerged from stores around the country
lugging big-screen TVs and bags full of video games and toys,
it was far from certain that people will pull out their wallets
for much more than the best deals this year. Shoppers with
limited budgets started using layaway at chains such as Walmart
as early as October.
Retail shares .RLX fell more than the overall market
.SPX on Friday.
"Americans are still worried about jobs, still worried
about the economy," said Mike Thielmann, group executive vice
president at J.C. Penney (JCP.N), who noted that shoppers were
buying gifts and for themselves, and said jewelry was selling
well.
In Houston, Rico Salvosa, 60, bought two cameras at Best
Buy and said he had saved about $170.
"It's worse than before because business is slow," Salvosa,
who wholesales stone countertops, said as he left the store
with his daughters. "I don't have a lot of savings for holiday
shopping. I told them, 'I cannot buy everything that you'd
like.'"
Competition among the retailers was fierce as it was among
shoppers, as some stores opened hours earlier than before.
Outside Macy's flagship store in New York, some Occupy Wall
Street activists chanted "boycott Macy's" and "stop supporting
big corporations" even as about 9,000 people lined up to shop
when the store opened at midnight.
Opening early appeared to work, judging from the long lines
at stores such as Macy's, Toys R Us [TOY.UL], Best Buy (BBY.N),
Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N).
"It was crazy around midnight and one in the morning," said
a Target (TGT.N) employee at the chain's East Harlem, New York
store, where the crowd thinned out later on Friday morning.
Even after a Toys R Us in New Jersey had been open for
nearly an hour, at 9:50 p.m. EST on Thursday night, there was
still a line of about 300 people waiting to get inside.
The 24 hours that started at 9 p.m. Thursday will be the
biggest in retail history, with sales estimated at $27 billion,
according to Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth
Partners, one of the few experts predicting a strong season.
The term "Black Friday" commonly refers to the day after
Thanksgiving, the traditional start of the busy holiday
shopping season when retailers do brisk business. (See related
story: Spirited 'Black Friday' has dark roots. [ID:nN1E7AO10A]
While it is the busiest day of the year in terms of store
traffic, it does not always mean that sales will soar for the
season.
Despite brisk sales right after Thanksgiving in 2008 and
2009, total holiday season sales fell as the recession gripped
the country.
The National Retail Federation, an industry trade group,
expects 152 million people to hit stores this weekend, up 10.1
percent from last year. Yet it expects sales for the full
November-December holiday season to rise just 2.8 percent, well
below the pace of last year when sales rose 5.2 percent.
Luxury chains such as Saks Inc SKS.N and those catering
to lower-income shoppers, such as dollar stores, are expected
to do well this shopping season.
"For our products that are $25,000 and up, growth is
phenomenal," said Mark Vadon, founder of online jewelry
retailer Blue Nile (NILE.O). "Price points under $100 are also
doing really well. For the mass part of the market, consumers
are strapped and being a lot more wary."
Overall, retail executives and analysts expect a more
competitive shopping season than in 2010. Unemployment remains
at 9 percent, European debt woes are weighing on the stock
market, and consumer confidence remains spotty.
Online sales on Thursday and Friday surpassed last year,
and more shoppers used their mobile devices to buy, according
to IBM data. The amount U.S. shoppers spent via eBay Mobile
more than doubled on Thanksgiving, while eBay's PayPal Mobile
unit saw a five-fold increase in global mobile payment volume
versus last Thanksgiving.
The online push put pressure on some companies. Walmart.com
saw some very high traffic, so some customers may have
experienced delays as they tried to check out, it said.
Even Apple Inc (AAPL.O) gets into the Christmas spirit on
Black Friday, the only day that it usually offers discounts.
This year it offered its typical $101 discount on its $900-plus
Mac laptops and $41 or more off its $499-plus iPads.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan, Liana B. Baker and Phil
Wahba in New York, Mihir Dalal in Jersey City, New Jersey,
Jessica Wohl in Chicago, Diane Bartz in Hyattsville, Maryland,
Lisa Baertlein and Edwin Chan in Los Angeles, Alistair Barr in
San Francisco and Bruce Nichols in Houston. Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter, Phil Berlowitz and Robert MacMillan)