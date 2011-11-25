QUOTEBOX-Shoppers, stores sound cautious on Black Friday

Nov 25 U.S. consumers turned out in droves to
shop on Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year,
looking for bargains. Many struck a cautious note about their
finances, with company executives saying things are still
SHOPPERS:
Paula Taero, 58, housekeeper from Queens, New York,
shopping at a KMart, on why she will shop mostly for herself
this year:
"Santa will buy for others. I don't have so much money this
year."
James McBreaty, 32, paralegal, from Melville, New York, at
a Toys R Us:
"We've learned our lesson about spending without thinking
so it had to become an 'every-dollar-counts' kind of thing this
year."
Desiree Schoolfield, 49, public servant, from Queens, on
benefits of earlier store hours:
"When I did Black Friday at Target (TGT.N) (in a prior
year), I stood in line from 12:30 to 6 o'clock in the morning.
I don't have to do that this year."
Noela Ashu, 16, a student at a mall in Hyattsville,
Maryland:
"It seems like everybody has the same styles so I am
looking for better prices."
Shawn Elzia, 33, Brooklyn, New York, teacher at Macy's in
Jersey City, New Jersey:
"I did not expect such deals. It's slashed down to the
bones."
EXECUTIVES:
Terry Lundgren, CEO, Macy's Inc (M.N):
"The customer is clearly looking for value, that is
something that is going to be with this consumer for a long,
long time."
Mike Thielmann, group executive vice president at J.C.
Penney Co Inc (JCP.N):
"Americans are still worried about jobs, still worried
about the economy, they're still worried about debt of the
country ... I don't think you can take for granted that they've
got more money in their pocket or they're interested in buying
this year or you can take your prices up. I don't think our
economy or the consumer confidence is there yet."
Jamie Brooks, SVP retail services for Sears Holdings
(SHLD.O), on post-Black Friday momentum:
"We have put together an entire promotional program for the
whole season. So we don't shoot all our bullets on the day
after Thanksgiving."
