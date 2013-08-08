WRAPUP 3-U.S. retailers boost July sales with heavy discounts, promotions

* July same-store sales up 3.9 pct, short of estimate
By Phil Wahba
Aug 8 U.S. retailers reported higher sales for
July, but they relied heavily on discounts to lure
cost-conscious shoppers who have remained frugal so far during
the crucial back-to-school season.
Eleven retailers that still release monthly sales figures
for stores open at least a year reported a combined 3.9 percent
gain, missing the 4.4 percent increase analysts expected,
according to Thomson Reuters.
The news came as retailers head into the crucial months of
the second biggest selling period of the year.
The second quarter was characterized by higher promotions,
weak traffic trends and a challenging retail environment,
especially in July, teen apparel chain Aeropostale CEO
Thomas Johnson said on Thursday.
The comments echoed those from rival American Eagle
Outfitters which said the pressure to slash prices was
intense in July. American Eagle reported a 7 percent drop in
quarterly same-store sales.
Gap Inc reported a 1 percent rise in July same-store
sales, missing analysts' forecast for a 1.7 percent increase.
Shoppers remain stressed and are hunting for deals, experts
said. Last month, U.S. employers slowed their pace of hiring,
with the number of jobs outside the farming sector increasing
less than economists expected.
"Consumers need a reason to go to the store," said Barbara
Kahn, a professor of the Wharton School of Business and director
of the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center. "It's consistent with what
we've been seeing from economic data: The recovery is sluggish."
International Council of Shopping Centers Chief Economist
Michael Niemira said consumers had started their back-to-school
shopping later this year than in 2012. That may mean a lot of
goods remain unsold at the end of the season, he added.
Back-to-school is the second-most important season for
clothing retailers after the Christmas holidays and is
particularly important for teen chains as well as department
stores like J.C. Penney Co Inc, Kohl's Corp and
Macy's Inc. Those companies will report quarterly results
later this month.
The Standard & Poor's Retail Index closed up 0.8
percent on Thursday, outpacing a 0.4 percent gain for the broad
S&P 500.
MIXED BAG
Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday that
same-store sales rose 4 percent last month, below analysts'
expectations of a 5.1 percent increase. Gasoline, which its
members can buy at lower prices, sold well, but shoppers pulled
back on big-ticket items like electronics.
Fred's Inc, a small discount chain, said promotions
were what lifted same-store above expectations sales last month.
Cato Corp, which sells clothing, reported a 5 percent
decline that Chief Executive Officer John Cato blamed on
"continuing economic uncertainty."
L Brands Inc, the parent company of Victoria's
Secret and Bath & Body Works, was a stand-out, reporting a
same-store sales gain of 3 percent for July, above forecasts for
a 1.5 percent rise. It also raised its profit outlook for the
second quarter
Zumiez Inc, which caters to teenagers, reported a
weaker-than-expected 0.8 percent gain in July same-store sales.
Rival chain The Buckle had a 2.1 percent increase,
slightly below Wall Street projections.
Walgreen Corp said last week that its same-store
sales rose 6.3 percent, but a Credit Suisse analyst said they
had gotten help from deals on products like bottled water and
soda aimed at bringing more shoppers. Rival Rite Aid Corp
reported a modest 0.7 percent increase in general
merchandise such as toothpaste and deodorant.