RPT-U.S. retail sales to rise 3.4 pct in 2012 - NRF

* NRF says slow income growth, high unemployment a hindrance

* Retailers will still have to give discounts

By Phil Wahba

NEW YORK, Jan 15 U.S. retail sales should improve in 2012 but at a slower rate than last year, hindered by the tepid recovery of the job market and modest growth in shoppers' income, according to a retail industry group.

The National Retail Federation projected retail sales would rise 3.4 percent this year, down from the 4.7 percent growth in 2011, in a forecast released at the start of its annual conference in New York.

"It's realistic given the challenges that we face in the economy," NRF Chief Executive Matthew Shay told Reuters in an interview, noting that improvements in consumer spending would continue to be "incremental" for the time being.

U.S. shoppers have been held back by modest growth in their purchasing power and a high unemployment rate, currently at 8.5 percent despite the creation of 200,000 jobs in December.

The forecast comes after a holiday season that showed consumers will go out and shop, but only if rewarded with the kinds of deals that sap gross profits. That led chains such as Target Corp , J.C. Penney Co Inc and Kohl's Corp to lower their profit forecasts for the holiday quarter.

According to the NRF, retail sales in November and December rose 4.1 percent, just above its forecast for a 3.8 percent gain in the most important season of the year for stores.

Retailers fought tooth and nail to win sales this holiday season. Wal-Mart Stores Inc brought back its layaway program that allows shoppers to pay for items in installments. Macy's Inc and Kohl's opened stores earlier than ever on Black Friday, the day after U.S. Thanksgiving that is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Shay said retailers will continue to have to fight for business because overall growth will not be enough to lift everyone.

Experts expect 2012 to remain a "promotional" year for retailers, meaning more discounting to compete with rivals.

Still, there were definite signs of improvement in the U.S. economy in December. The stock market rebounded and the job market showed signs of perking up, improving how consumers feel about their prospects.

U.S. consumer sentiment hit an eight-month high in early January, a survey by Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan released on Friday showed.

But there is still a long way to go before consumers are ready to resume their free-wheeling ways.

"Unless we get some growth in income, this dipping into savings isn't sustainable," Ira Kalish, a director with consulting firm Deloitte, said of shoppers tapping their reserves to make purchases during the Christmas period.

"We've seen some improvement in the job market and if that is sustained, then we'll start to see good growth in consumer spending."

The biggest threat to consumer spending is if Europe's debt crisis hits the U.S. economy, he said.

The NRF's forecast of a 3.4 percent gain in retail industry sales to $2.53 trillion compares to a 10-year average expansion of 3.1 percent.

Shay said retail sales would get a lift if the U.S. government lowers corporate taxes, makes it easier for foreign visitors to get visas to come shop and puts online retailers and bricks-and-mortar stores on a "level playing field" in terms of sales tax collection.