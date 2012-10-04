September sales rise at U.S. retail chains ahead of holiday rush

* Sales from Costco, Limited, Zumiez top expectations
* Same-store sales seen up 3.6 percent at 17 chains
By Jessica Wohl
Oct 4 September sales at U.S. retailers looked
solid, not stellar, as shoppers finished up their back-to-school
buying and put the brakes on more big spending before the
holiday season.
While higher gasoline prices and uncertainty about the
upcoming election may weigh on shoppers' minds, consumer
sentiment has ticked higher, hitting a four-month peak in
September.
Retailers including Costco Wholesale Corp and
Victoria's Secret operator Limited Brands Inc posted
bigger-than-expected gains in September sales at stores open at
least a year. Thursday's reports also included a
sharper-than-anticipated rise in same-store sales at Zumiez Inc
, which caters to teens.
Many analysts had expected the first week of September to be
strong, as families scooped up clothing and other goods for
children heading back to school. Shoppers may also have felt the
urge to buy fall clothing late in the month, when temperatures
cooled.
"I'm not nervous, the economy is doing better," said Carlos
Escalera, a 29-year-old handyman from Harlem as he shopped for a
hooded sweatshirt on Wednesday at the Macy's store in New
York's Herald Square.
Escalera said he and the people he knows were planning to
spend more this year, but discounts remained a big draw.
Analysts on average expect same-store sales to show a mean
increase of 3.6 percent for September, based on estimates for 17
chains, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In September 2011,
such sales rose 6.4 percent.
The 3.6 percent rise excludes the impact of an 11.1 percent
drop in same-store sales at Walgreen Co, which suffered
from a now-resolved contract dispute.
Costco benefits as shoppers drive there for low-priced fuel
and stock up on other items. Its same-store sales rose 6.0
percent ahead of the analysts' 5.7 percent forecast.
Chains have been carefully controlling inventory levels, and
therefore may not have to resort to clearance sales as they
prepare for the holiday season. Still, there are discounts.
"There are more sales now," said Escalera. He is waiting for
Black Friday in late November, the traditional start of the
holiday season, for a big burst of shopping, he said, and then
plans to spend again right before Christmas.