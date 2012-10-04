UPDATE 2-U.S. retailers' September sales up before holiday rush

* Same-store sales up 3.6 percent - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
By Jessica Wohl
Oct 4 September sales at U.S. retailers looked
solid, not stellar, on Thursday as shoppers finished up their
back-to-school buying and put the brakes on more big spending
before the holiday season.
While higher gasoline prices and uncertainty about the
upcoming election may weigh on shoppers' minds, consumer
sentiment has ticked higher, hitting a four-month peak in
September.
Sales at stores open at least a year at 17 chains tracked by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S rose 3.6 percent, matching analysts'
expectations. In September 2011, such sales rose 6.4 percent.
Results in the department store category were weaker than
anticipated, while same-store sales at apparel chains came in
ahead of analysts' expectations.
"I think September overall is going to be OK; I don't think
it's going to be great," said John Rooney, national retail &
distribution sector lead for Deloitte Consulting. A lot of
back-to-school buying is occurring earlier in the summer rather
than in September, he added.
Retailers including Stage Stores Inc, Costco
Wholesale Corp and Gap Inc posted
bigger-than-expected gains in September.
Target Corp and Macy's Inc posted same-store
sales increases that missed analysts' expectations, and the
decline at Kohl's Corp was steeper than anticipated.
Buckle Inc posted a decline, rather than the small
rise Wall Street expected. The retailer, which caters to teens,
said higher prices had dissuaded female shoppers.
The 3.6 percent rise excludes the impact of an 11.1 percent
drop in same-store sales at Walgreen Co, which suffered
from a now-resolved contract dispute.
The monthly sales reports give a snapshot of consumer
spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of the U.S.
economy. But they offer a limited view, as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and many other large retailers do not release monthly
data. On Thursday, Target said it would stop reporting monthly
sales next year.
Target, which sells a mix of apparel and other goods, said
same-store sales had increased 2.1 percent, just short of the
analysts' forecast of 2.2 percent. The company said it expected
October same-store sales to rise in a low-to-mid single-digit
percentage range.
October could be a lighter month for retailers as the U.S.
presidential debates and a heavy dose of political advertising
take center stage.
"I think a lot of people are holding their breath now
waiting for an election, and a lot of it is going to be focused
on the economy," said Rooney. "Then you'll see that once it
clears up, November should be good, and December should be
good."
For now, shoppers may focus on buying just what they want
immediately while holding off on larger purchases, experts said.
Chains have been carefully controlling inventory levels, and
therefore may not have to resort to clearance sales as they
prepare for the holiday season. Still, there are discounts.
Carlos Escalera, a 29-year-old handyman from Harlem, said he
and the people he knows were planning to spend more this year,
but discounts remained a big draw.
"There are more sales now," Escalera said as he shopped for
a hooded sweatshirt on Wednesday at the Macy's store in New
York's Herald Square.
He is waiting for Black Friday in late November, the
traditional start of the holiday season, for a big burst of
shopping, he said, and then he plans to spend again right before
Christmas.
"I'm not nervous," he said. "The economy is doing better."