WRAPUP 4-Irene rains on August back-to-school sales

* Aug. same-store sales up 4.4 pct vs Street view 4.6 pct
* Hurricane Irene hurt sales at some chains, helped others
* Costco, Macy's, Target top estimates; Gap, Kohl's miss
* Retail index down 1 pct
(Adds ICSC forecast, more analyst comment)
By Martinne Geller
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Hurricane Irene drove away
shoppers from U.S. clothing and department stores in the last
week of August, weighing on monthly retail results, even as
chains selling storm supplies saw a temporary boost.
The final tally on Thursday, based on reports from 23
retailers, showed sales at stores open at least a year rose 4.4
percent in August, just shy of the 4.6 percent analysts
expected, according to Thomson Reuters.
Given the unusual events that hit consumer confidence in
August -- from a Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit
rating to volatile stock markets to an earthquake and Hurricane
Irene -- results were decent, analysts said.
"Despite all these headwinds, consumers still managed to
shop for back-to-school at a relatively decent clip," said Ken
Perkins, president of tracking firm Retail Metrics.
Chains were evenly split between those that beat
expectations and those that missed.
(For a graphic on same-store sales, click
r.reuters.com/hep53s.)
Discounters like BJ's Wholesale Club Inc BJ.N and Target
Corp (TGT.N) saw a lift in sales ahead of Irene, which hit the
U.S. East Coast from North Carolina to New England beginning on
Saturday, Aug. 27, causing the worst flooding in decades in
areas of New York, New Jersey and Vermont.
Shoppers along the Eastern Seaboard stocked up on
necessities like batteries, flashlights and bottled water.
But clothing and department stores such as J.C. Penney Co
Inc (JCP.N) and Macy's Inc (M.N) lost sales as stores closed in
what could have been a big shopping weekend for families.
Oppenheimer apparel analyst Pamela Quintiliano estimated
Irene reduced results at clothing and department stores by 1 to
2 percentage points.
The Standard & Poor's Retail Index .RLX was down 1
percent in afternoon trading, compared with a 0.8 percent drop
in the wider S&P 500 .SPX.
STORM RAINS ON BACK-TO-SCHOOL
August is the peak of back-to-school shopping, the second
most important period for U.S. retailers after the year-end
holiday season.
Sales in recent months have held up despite weak economic
indicators, offering hope for August and the rest of the year.
The latest retail data shouldn't derail those expectations.
"You can't be over-exuberant about it, but I think you're
seeing steady progress," Barbara Kahn, a marketing professor at
the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, said of the
retail landscape.
The International Council of Shopping Centers expects
overall same-store sales to rise 4 to 5 percent in September,
after a gain of 4.6 percent in August.
Macy's, which closed more than 100 stores for all or part
of last Saturday due to Irene, said the storm shaved about 1.5
percentage points from its August same-store sales. Still, it
posted a 5 percent increase, topping analysts' average estimate
of 4.5 percent.
"We expect the hurricane's effect on sales will be
substantially offset as we move through September and the third
quarter," said Macy's Chief Executive Officer Terry Lundgren.
J.C. Penney and TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) missed sales estimates
and blamed the storm.
TJX, operator of the off-price TJ Maxx chain, reported a 1
percent same-store sales gain, below a 2 percent forecast.
Following Irene, it said business rebounded solidly early in
the September reporting period, leaving it comfortable with its
quarterly sales and earnings forecasts.
Kohl's Corp (KSS.N), whose sales also came in lower than
expected, blamed weak traffic at its stores and said it would
focus on lowering prices this fall to "reverse this trend."
BOOST TO BUSINESS
The monthly sales tally speaks to the strength of consumer
spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S.
economic activity.
The storm's full sales impact will not be known until
September's monthly report, since many retailers' August
reporting periods ended on Saturday.
Many major retailers that saw brisk storm-related business,
such as grocers, Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
(WMT.N), do not release monthly results.
But those that do showed significant gains. BJ's same-store
sales rose 11.5 percent, blowing past analysts' forecast of 7.8
percent, according to Thomson Reuters.
Target beat analysts' forecast for a 3.5 percent gain with
a 4.1 percent increase. The company said the pre-storm rush
lifted same-store sales by about 0.5 percentage point in August
and would reduce them in September by a little less than that.
It sees September same-store sales up at a low- to
mid-single-digit rate.
While "the pace of the economic recovery is uneven and
uncertain," Target had solid results in the back-to-school and
back-to-college categories, said CEO Gregg Steinhafel. The
discounter benefited from moves such as putting dorm-sized
refrigerators next to clothing in some stores.
Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O), the largest U.S. warehouse
club and the biggest retailer to report monthly same-store
sales, posted a higher-than-expected 11 percent rise.
"August was a period like many others for Costco throughout
the economic recovery, showcasing an upper-middle-income
consumer continuing to be fully engaged in the process of
saving where applicable," Wall Street Strategies analyst Brian
Sozzi wrote in a research note.
Costco also said legendary co-founder Jim Sinegal plans to
step down as CEO in January. [ID:nN1E77U274]
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Additional reporting by Jessica
Wohl in Chicago, Phil Wahba in New York and Nivedita
Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John
Wallace)