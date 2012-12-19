ShopperTrak lowers holiday forecast, cites discounts, Sandy

Dec 19 Research firm ShopperTrak on Wednesday lowered its forecast for holiday sales, citing discounts and the impact of Hurricane Sandy as it said it now sees a rise of 2.5 percent this season, down from 3.3 percent previously.

ShopperTrak, which makes sales projections based on shopper visits to stores, said it still expects foot traffic to increase 2.8 percent during the peak holiday shopping months of November and December compared with last year.

Hurricane Sandy, which hit the mid-Atlantic states in late October and caused widespread power outages that lasted days in some areas, was a drag on November sales for retailers as varied as Macy's Inc, Saks Inc, Target Corp and jeweler Zale Corp.

ShopperTrak in October had forecast that Saturday, Dec. 22, would be the second busiest shopping day of year after Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.