U.S. holiday retail sales seen up 3 pct-ShopperTrak

Sept 21 U.S. retail sales should rise 3 percent this coming holiday season, even as shoppers pay fewer visits to malls and stores, according to a forecast from research firm ShopperTrak released on Wednesday.

Shoppers are ready to spend more in the combined months of November and December, but they will head into stores with a set list of what they will buy and spend less time browsing, according to the research firm. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)

