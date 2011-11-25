UPDATE 3-Thanksgiving kicks off fight for U.S. holiday sales

* Hundreds in line at Toys R Us
* Kohl's, Macy's, Target, Best Buy open at midnight
* Old Navy in NJ packed, pitched tent at a Best Buy
* Shoppers bargain-hunting, retailers eye margins
* 152 million expected to hit stores this weekend-NRF
(Adds details, quote from shopper)
By Phil Wahba and Dhanya Skariachan
Nov 24 The U.S. holiday shopping season was in
full-swing on Thursday, with retailers hoping consumers will
spend big despite worries about the fragile economy and their
own precarious finances.
Stores looking to grab as big a piece as possible of what is
expected to be a middling holiday shopping season pushed
post-Thanksgiving openings into Thursday evening, getting an
early start on "Black Friday," the traditional start to the
U.S. holiday shopping season.
The strategy appeared to be working, judging from the 300
people lined up at a Toys R Us store on Long Island, New York
before it opened at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Shoppers were looking for bargains, but customers like James
McBreaty were just what retailers were hoping for; those who
will also buy things beyond the "doorbuster" deals retailers
offer to entice customers.
"We came for the deals, but we were just discussing if we
will buy things that aren't discounted," said McBreaty, 32, a
paralegal who was waiting with his wife Nicole. "Most likely the
entire store isn't discounted, but we're here so we'll probably
buy some crap anyway."
In reality, the shopping period has been underway for some
time as retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Toys R
Us started early by offering layaway programs.
Retailers from Amazon.com to Wal-Mart were also
offering online deals as Thanksgiving has become one of the
biggest online shopping days of the year.
Retail executives and analysts are predicting a more
competitive season than 2010. Unemployment still remains at 9
percent, European debt woes are weighing on the stock market and
consumer confidence remains spotty.
The National Retail Federation, an industry trade group,
forecast a 2.8 percent increase in sales for the
November-December holiday season, down from the 5.2 percent
increase in 2010.
Some shoppers even feel as though the recession has
returned, even if it has not shown up in economic data.
"This year, we are going to do shopping, but I don't think
it is going to be as much shopping as we usually do. Because of
the recession, we are not going to shop as much," said Desiree
Schoolfield, 49, a public service profession from Queens who was
shopping at the Toys R Us in Times Square.
Earlier on Thursday, a line outside a Best Buy in Union,
N.J., included shoppers who had pitched a tent to stay warm
until the store's midnight opening, according to Charles O'Shea,
a Moody's senior retail analyst.
O'Shea said he was visiting various retailers to gauge
consumer traffic. The big draws are deals like t-shirts for $6,
down from $12. Bargains like those will be a fixture for the
season, he said.
"There is no question that the shopper is looking for
deals," O'Shea said. "Nobody wants to feel like they're leaving
money on the table, especially when they have less money now."
The retail federation expects 152 million people to hit
stores this weekend, up 10.1 percent from last year.
Paula Taero, a 58 year-old housekeeper from Queens, New
York who was shopping on Thursday at a Kmart in Manhattan, said
she is cutting back this year on her Christmas shopping.
"Santa will buy for others. I don't have so much money this
year," she said.
Wal-Mart, Old Navy, which is part of Gap Inc and
KMart, owned by Sears Holdings, were among the few
retailers open on Thanksgiving.
To narrow the gap in store hours with rivals, discounter
Target Corp, electronics chain Best Buy and
department store chains Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp
will open at midnight, their earliest starts ever.
Others, including J.C. Penney Co Inc, are opening
early Friday morning as they did last year.
BARGAINS OR BUST
Wal-Mart started its Black Friday "doorbuster" deals on
Thursday at 10 p.m. at its stores. Amazon.com, not to be
outdone, will offer its deals online at 9 p.m.
Newspaper inserts on Thursday morning were boasting of the
usual Black Friday bargains to get people into stores. For
example, Staples Inc was offering an inkjet printer for
60 percent off, while Target was offering 46-inch,
high-definition televisions for about 45 percent off.
The knock-down-drag-out fight comes as the rebound in sales
cooled in October, when many top chains like Macy's and Saks
reported disappointing sales.
It will be even tougher for chains that have struggled with
sales declines lately, like Gap and Penney.
Last year, after a strong Black Friday weekend, shoppers sat
on their hands until closer to Christmas.
This year, those looking for deals beyond the requisite
Black Friday specials may be disappointed.
In a research note on Tuesday, Wells Fargo economist Mark
Vitner said: "Bargain hunters may have a tougher time finding
those markdowns this year, as retailers are keeping a sharper
eye on profit margins."
Either way, middle-class shoppers are also more frugal now,
taking a page from their lower income counterparts, Andrew
Stein, vice president of marketing planning at Sears Holdings
told Reuters.
"The Kmart customer has always been a value shopper. The
rest of the country is behaving like the Kmart shopper now," he
said, noting that there were a lot of people at Kmart's layaway
lines on Thursday.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; additional reporting
by Dhanya Skariachan and Liana B. Basker; Writing by Brad
