Worried US shoppers greet 'Black Friday' sales

* 'Black Friday' starts Thursday night
* Shoppers bargain-hunting, retailers eye margins
* 152 million expected to hit stores this weekend-NRF
* 9,000 line up at Macy's Herald Square
* Some 'Occupy Wall Street' pickets at Macy's
By Dhanya Skariachan and Liana B. Baker
Nov 24 Bargain hunters flocked to U.S. stores
late Thursday and overnight Friday, searching for deals while
fretting about their own shaky economic well-being.
Some stores, looking to grab as big a piece as possible of
what is expected to be a middling holiday shopping season,
pushed post-Thanksgiving openings into Thursday evening or
opened at midnight for the first time in years, getting a jump
start on 'Black Friday', the traditional beginning to the U.S.
holiday shopping season.
The strategy appeared to be working, judging from the 300
people who were lined up at a Toys R Us store on Long Island,
New York before it opened at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Shoppers were looking for bargains, but customers like James
McBreaty were just what retailers wanted -- those who will also
buy things beyond the "doorbuster" deals retailers offer to
entice customers.
"We came for the deals but we were just discussing if we
will buy things that aren't discounted," McBreaty, 32, a
paralegal who was waiting with his wife Nicole, said. "Most
likely the entire store isn't discounted but we're here so we'll
probably buy some crap anyway."
In reality, the shopping period has been underway for some
time as retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Toys R
Us started early by offering layaway programs.
Retailers, from Amazon.com to Wal-Mart, were also
offering online deals as Thanksgiving has become one of the
biggest online shopping days of the year.
Retail executives and analysts are predicting a more
competitive season than 2010. Unemployment still remains at 9
percent, European debt woes are weighing on the stock market and
consumer confidence remains spotty.
The National Retail Federation, an industry trade group,
forecast a 2.8 percent increase in sales for the
November-December holiday season, down from the 5.2 percent
increase in 2010.
Some shoppers even feel as though the recession has
returned, even if it has not shown up in economic data.
"This year, we are going to do shopping but I don't think it
is going to be as much shopping as we usually do. Because of the
recession, we are not going to shop as much," Desiree
Schoolfield, 49, a public service profession from Queens who was
shopping at the Toys R Us in Times Square, said.
MIXED VIEWS ON EARLY START
Earlier on Thursday, a line outside a Best Buy in Union,
N.J., included shoppers who had pitched a tent to stay warm
until the store's midnight opening, according to Charles O'Shea,
a Moody's senior retail analyst.
O'Shea said he was visiting various retailers to gauge
consumer traffic. The big draws are deals, like t-shirts for $6,
down from $12. Bargains like those will be a fixture for the
season, he said.
"There is no question that the shopper is looking for
deals," O'Shea said. "Nobody wants to feel like they're leaving
money on the table, especially when they have less money now."
NRF expects 152 million people to hit stores this weekend,
up 10.1 percent from last year.
Wal-Mart, Old Navy, which is part of Gap Inc and
KMart, owned by Sears Holdings', were among the few
retailers open on Thanksgiving.
To narrow the gap in store hours with rivals, discounter
Target Corp, electronics chain Best Buy and
department store chains Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp
will open at midnight - their earliest starts ever.
Those midnight openings drew online petition protests from
store workers, and some shoppers also did not like the early
openings.
"Tonight all the stores decided to open at midnight which is
difficult when you're trying to enjoy dinner with your family,"
said Louis Clapper, 24, as he shopped at the Walmart in
Farmingdale, New York. "Normally I leave the house at midnight,
or 3-4 a.m. for a 5 a.m. opening. The stores are opening earlier
and earlier."
At Macy's in Herald Square, several Occupy Wall Street
activists chanted "boycott Macy's" and "stop supporting big
corporations" even as 9,000 people lined up to shop at the
store.
Others retailers, including J.C. Penney Co Inc, are
opening early Friday morning as they did last year.
Wal-Mart started its Black Friday "doorbuster" deals on
Thursday at 10 p.m. at its stores. Amazon.com Inc, not
to be outdone, will offer its deals online at 9 p.m.
The knock-down-drag-out fight comes as the rebound in sales
cooled in October, when many top chains like Macy's and Saks
reported disappointing sales.
It will be even tougher for chains that have struggled with
sales declines lately, like Gap and Penney.
Last year, after a strong Black Friday weekend, shoppers sat
on their hands until closer to Christmas.
(Writing by Brad Dorfman in Milwaukee. Reporting by Dhanya
Skariachan, Liana B. Baker and Phil Wahba in New York; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)