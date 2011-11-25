UPDATE 2-Violence, pepper spray mars US Black Friday shopping

* Rush for bargains turns violent, man shot
By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK, Nov 25 A shopper pepper-sprayed other
bargain hunters and robbers shot at customers to steal their
Black Friday purchases, marring the start of the U.S. holiday
shopping season, according to authorities.
Up to 20 people were injured after a woman used pepper
spray at a Walmart in Los Angeles to get an edge on her
competitors. In a second incident, off-duty officers in North
Carolina used pepper spray to subdue rowdy shoppers waiting for
electronics.
A man was in critical but stable condition after being shot
by robbers in a parking lot outside a Walmart In San Leandro,
California, at 1:50 a.m. (0950 GMT), Sergeant Mike Sobek said.
The man was in a group of men headed for their car after
shopping when robbers confronted them and a fight ensued, Sobek
said. The man's shopping companions held down one of the
robbers until police arrived and took him into custody.
"It doesn't look like they got away with anything. They
weren't expecting these guys to fight back," Sobek said.
In Los Angeles, authorities were reviewing security tapes
to track down a woman in her 30s who pepper-sprayed a crowd at
a Walmart as customers swarmed for Xboxes on sale late
Thursday, Los Angeles police Sergeant J. Valle said.
"They were opening a package to try to get some Xboxes from
a crate and this lady pepper-sprayed a whole bunch of people in
order to gain an advantage over the Xboxes," Valle said.
Black Friday is the busiest day of the year for U.S.
stores. [ID:nN1E7AO004]
'SENSELESS ACT'
Off-duty police officers working as security for a Walmart
in Kinston, North Carolina, used pepper spray to keep anxious
shoppers at bay before the start of an electronics sale at
midnight on Thursday, authorities said.
The already "rowdy" atmosphere intensified when employees
began to bring out pallets of electronic merchandise, Kinston
director of public safety Bill Johnson said.
When customers tried to grab merchandise from the pallets
before the sale time, the off-duty officers hired as store
security guards for the event discharged pepper spray to
restore order, Johnson said. One man was arrested for failing
to follow officers' orders, he said.
"No one was pepper sprayed in the face," Johnson said,
adding that he was unaware of any injuries.
Walmart is the U.S. discount store unit of Wal-Mart Stores
Inc (WMT.N). A company spokesman, Greg Rossiter, said violence
at a handful of stores marred an otherwise safe start to the
holiday shopping season at thousands of Walmart stores.
The San Leandro shooting "was a senseless act of violence
and our thoughts and prayers are with the customer and his
family during this difficult time," Rossiter said.
In another incident, a woman was shot in the foot by a
robber who accosted her in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, early
on Friday demanding her purse as she and companions put their
purchases into a car trunk near a Walmart, police said.
The shopper was hospitalized. Her condition was not known.
A Cave Creek, Arizona, Walmart was evacuated and shopping
halted temporarily Thursday night after an apparent explosive
device was found in an employee break room, Maricopa County
Sheriff's Department spokesman Christopher Hegstrom said.
"We sent a robot in," Hegstrom said, adding that the device
was removed and the store was reopened after bomb squad dogs
were sent through the facility.
In Manhattan, a group of shoppers upset that Hollister's
flagship store was not opening at midnight like other locations
apparently broke into the store and stole a large quantity of
clothing, police said. No arrests have been made in the
burglary.
