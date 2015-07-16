Los Angeles airport to become largest air hub with ride-sharing pickups

| LOS ANGELES, July 16
LOS ANGELES, July 16 Los Angeles International
Airport is set to become the largest U.S. airport to allow
popular ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft to pick up
passengers at curbside, following a vote by a local commission
on Thursday.
The Board of Airport Commissioners adopted the rule changes
by a vote of 5-0, said Jeff Millman, a spokesman for Los Angeles
Mayor Eric Garcetti who had pushed for allowing greater
ride-sharing at the airport known as LAX.
"Ride-sharing is becoming popular in Los Angeles and we want
to give LAX passengers the same transportation options that they
have throughout our city," Garcetti said in a statement.
The move by the airport commissioners was a victory for
Web-based ride-sharing companies such as Uber Technologies Inc
and Lyft that have faced heated opposition from their
rivals in the taxi industry. Los Angeles City Council could move
to reverse the action, but that is not considered likely.
On Wednesday, a California Public Utilities Commission
administrative law judge found an Uber subsidiary should be
fined $7.3 million for failing to provide information on service
and driver problems.
Drivers with ride-sharing companies could, under previous
rules, drop off passengers at LAX. But airport authorities
prohibited them from picking up passengers, reserving that
service for taxis, limousines and shuttle buses.
As a result, passengers have climbed onto shuttle buses
bound for nearby businesses and hailed ride-sharing drivers from
those locations, Garcetti said.
Under the proposal adopted by the commission, ride-sharing
services would be required to park in a designated staging area
to pick up passengers.
They also would be required to pay the airport a $4 fee per
trip, Garcetti said.
"We thank the Los Angeles World Airports Board and Mayor
Garcetti for taking a big step in the right direction toward
allowing consumers to choose Lyft at LAX," Lyft said in a
statement.
LAX is the nation's second-largest air hub after
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. With the move,
LAX would become the largest U.S. airport to allow ride-sharing
pickups.
William Rouse, president of the Taxicab, Limousine &
Paratransit Association of California, said ride-sharing drivers
did not receive enough vetting.
"The airport commission has missed an opportunity to set an
example for airports everywhere in protecting public safety and
setting a level playing field," Rouse said.
Following the commission vote, ride-sharing companies will
need to apply for a license to service LAX.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Peter Cooney)