Ripple raises $55 mln in 2nd funding round, adds several banks to network

NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S.-based start-up Ripple, a
provider of blockchain-based cross-border payments technology
for banks, said on Thursday it has raised $55 million in a
second round of funding.
Blockchain is the underlying technology in digital
currencies such as bitcoin and has become one of the hottest
innovations in the financial services world.
The company has raised a total of $93 million over the last
two years, said Chris Larsen, Ripple chief executive officer and
co-founder, securing funding from new investors including
Standard Chartered, Accenture, SCB Digital Ventures, the venture
arm of Siam Commercial Bank, and SBI Holdings.
"We have a ton of resources now that will allow us to
continue to grow," said Larsen in an interview with Reuters.
"The team is now about 135 people. And we're aggressively
growing, especially in our integration and engineering groups."
Existing Ripple investors include Google Ventures, venture
capitalist Andreessen Horowitz, IDG Capital Partners, and AME
Cloud Ventures.
Ripple aims to ultimately enable the exchange of value as
seamlessly and quickly as exchanging information. It reduces the
cost of settlement by enabling banks to transact directly,
optionally using the digital asset Ripple.
Larsen said with Ripple's technology, it takes three to five
seconds to transfer a cross-border payment, compared with three
to five days under the current international payment system.
The company also announced it has added several banks to its
payments network. Standard Chartered, Westpac, National
Australia Bank, Mizuho Financial Group, BMO Financial Group,
Siam Commercial Bank, and Shanghai Huarui Bank are now among the
global banks that have adopted Ripple to improve their
cross-border payments.
"Siam Commercial Bank is excited to take a pioneering role
in investing and piloting money transfers through Ripple's
network," said Thana Thienachariya, executive committee chairman
of Digital Ventures, a unit of Siam Commercial Bank.
"Our participation makes SCB the first Thai commercial bank
to move forward with remittance and other use cases with
blockchain."
Ripple's global network includes 15 of the top 50 global
banks, 10 banks in commercial deal phases and more than 30 bank
pilots completed.
"The real problem in the world is that we have a series of
siloed networks: the U.S. system does not interact with the
European system, or China's system, and that's what we're trying
to solve," said Ripple's Larsen.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)