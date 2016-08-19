AT&T, Apple, Google to work on 'robocall' crackdown

WASHINGTON Aug 19 The chief executive of AT&T
will announce Friday that 33 companies including the
telecom giant, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and
Comcast Corp are joining an effort with the U.S.
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to crackdown on
robocalls.
AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson will make the
announcement at the first "Robocall Strike Force" meeting at the
FCC later on Friday, the company said. FCC chairman Tom Wheeler
in July wrote major companies about robocalls. The strike force
will report to the commission by Oct. 19 on "concrete plans to
accelerate the development and adoption of new tools and
solutions," Stephenson said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)