Alliant says can replace Russian launch engine for U.S. satellites

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Alliant Techsystems Inc
(ATK) said on Tuesday it has submitted a proposal to
build a commercial solid-fuel rocket motor to replace the RD-180
Russian-made engine now used to launch key U.S. military and spy
satellites.
The U.S. Air Force this summer asked weapons makers to
submit ideas on ways to end U.S. reliance on the Russian-built
engines amid growing U.S.-Russian tensions and concerns that
Moscow could halt engine shipments. Responses were due Friday,
and Air Force officials will meet with companies on Wednesday.
Top Pentagon and Air Force officials have said they expect
to request initial funding for a successor to the RD-180 in
their fiscal 2016 budget request, kicking off a program that
could generate billions of dollars in orders for the winning
bidder.
The Russian engine is used by a joint venture, the United
Launch Alliance (ULA), of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin
Corp on its Atlas 5 rocket, which launches key military
and spy satellites.
ULA said last week it would invest in a new rocket engine
being developed by technology entrepreneur Jeff Bezos as a
successor to the RD-180. It said the new engine should cost less
$1 billion to develop and be ready for use in four years.
On Tuesday, ATK said it could develop, test and produce a
solid rocket booster to replace the RD-180, which uses a liquid
propellant, within three years, and at a lower cost than other
options being considered by the Air Force.
ATK said it had developed six new motors in the last seven
years, with new technologies increasing performance and
reliability, while driving down the cost.
Kent Rominger, a former five-time NASA shuttle astronaut and
vice president of business development for ATK's space launch
division, said he expected the Air Force to follow a "fairly
aggressive timeline" in kicking off a formal competition.
"I think Congress would like to have a domestic source of
engines sooner rather than later," Rominger said.
Rominger said ATK's proposal would replace the RD-180 engine
and surrounding rocket stage without altering the rest of the
Atlas 5 system. He said the proposal would require construction
of a new mobile launch platform at a cost of several hundred
million dollars to avoid disrupting scheduled Atlas 5 launches.
He declined to give any specific cost data on the proposed
new solid rocket motor, but said it would likely cost less than
other proposals already unveiled, including the ULA bid.
Rominger said U.S. companies were watching the proposal
carefully, given the dearth of new programs in recent years.
"This could be significant," he said. "We haven't seen a new
launch system being developed by the U.S. government or the
government in a long time. It's a significant amount of
business."
