Girl's death after roller coaster ride due to natural causes -official

LOS ANGELES, June 16 A 10-year-old girl who fell
unconscious while riding a roller coaster at southern
California's Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park died of
natural causes, a coroner's official said on Tuesday.
Jasmine Martinez was found unconscious but still breathing
on Friday at the end of a late-afternoon ride on the Revolution
attraction at the park in Valencia, California.
She was rushed by helicopter to a hospital and later
transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where
she died on Saturday.
Officials at the hospital told the Los Angeles County
Medical Examiner-Coroner's office the girl died of natural
causes, said Ed Winter, assistant chief of operations and
investigations for the office.
He added that his agency does not plan to conduct an autopsy
in the case and he did not know if the girl had any pre-existing
condition.
The Revolution, one of about 20 thrill rides at Magic
Mountain, runs at speeds of up to 55 mph (89 km/h) and opened in
1976 as the world's first modern roller coaster with a vertical
loop.
Six Flags said in a statement that state
investigators found the death was unrelated to the operation of
the ride, which has since reopened.
"There is no evidence to suggest that this was in any way
ride-related," the company said. "We do not know if there was a
pre-existing condition."
