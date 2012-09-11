U.S. House leader says support lacking for Russia trade bill

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor on Tuesday said that he does not see adequate support emerging to pass legislation upgrading American trade relations with Russia.
"Unfortunately, we don't see the bipartisan coalition we need to pass it," Cantor told reporters. He added that House Republicans were continuing to work with Senate leaders to try to find support for the measure.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.