Obama administration says no decision yet on Russia sanctions bill

WASHINGTON Dec 15 The Obama administration is looking at a bill that would authorize new sanctions on Russia over its activities in Ukraine, and has not yet made a decision on whether the president will sign the measure, a senior administration official said on Monday.

The official said the administration "remains deeply concerned" about Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine.

But the administration also feels it is important that any sanctions regime maintains a united front with its allies and minimizes the impact on U.S. business, international oil markets and the global economy.

Congress passed legislation during the weekend to put more pressure on Russia by authorizing new sanctions on weapons companies and investors in its high-tech oil projects, and to boost the Kiev government with military aid.

The rouble and Russian assets plunged to new lows on Monday amid concern about possible new U.S. sanctions. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner and Jeff Mason; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
