Obama administration says no decision yet on Russia sanctions bill

WASHINGTON Dec 15 The Obama administration is
looking at a bill that would authorize new sanctions on Russia
over its activities in Ukraine, and has not yet made a decision
on whether the president will sign the measure, a senior
administration official said on Monday.
The official said the administration "remains deeply
concerned" about Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine.
But the administration also feels it is important that any
sanctions regime maintains a united front with its allies and
minimizes the impact on U.S. business, international oil markets
and the global economy.
Congress passed legislation during the weekend to put more
pressure on Russia by authorizing new sanctions on weapons
companies and investors in its high-tech oil projects, and to
boost the Kiev government with military aid.
The rouble and Russian assets plunged to new lows on
Monday amid concern about possible new U.S. sanctions.
