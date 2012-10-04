UPDATE 1-Russia denies involvement in alleged smuggling network in US

* US says it has uncovered smuggling network
* Russians charged in United States over the case
* Deputy minister says security agencies not linked to case
MOSCOW, Oct 4 Russian spy agencies were not
involved in an alleged smuggling network uncovered by the United
States and Moscow is concerned by the espionage allegations,
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.
The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it had broken
up an elaborate network aimed at illegally acquiring U.S.-made
microelectronic components for Russian military and spy
agencies.
"The charges are of a criminal nature and have nothing to do
with the work of the secret services," Ryabkov was quoted as
saying by Russian news agencies.
He said the situation had caused deep concern in Russia, and
Russian diplomats had met one of the accused to discuss the
situation and was preparing to meet the rest.
U.S. law enforcement officials said Alexander Fishenko,
charged with operating in the United States as an unregistered
agent of the Russian government, and seven alleged associates
were being held in custody by U.S. authorities in Houston.
Three other individuals charged in the indictment are
currently in Russia, the official said.
One of the accused, Sergei Klinov, confirmed to Interfax
news agency that he was based in Russia but declined to comment
on the situation. He said he had learned about it from media
reports.