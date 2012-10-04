UPDATE 3-Russia dismisses talk of new spy scandal with U.S.

* U.S. says it has uncovered smuggling network
* Russians charged in United States over the case
* Deputy minister says intelligence gathering not involved
By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya and Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW, Oct 4 Russia said on Thursday the
Kremlin had nothing to do with a network alleged by the United
States to be smuggling military technology to Moscow.
The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it had broken
up an elaborate network aimed at illegally acquiring U.S.-made
microelectronic components for Russian military and spy
agencies. It charged 11 people with taking part.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed surprise at the
allegations.
"The charges are of a criminal nature and have nothing to do
with intelligence activity," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei
Ryabkov told Russian news agencies.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said
Washington had informed Moscow that the charges were criminal
and unrelated to espionage.
"We will look into this situation and what really happened,
and what charges are being imposed on our citizens," he said.
Lukashevich said U.S. authorities had "not properly
informed" Russia of the arrest of its citizens. Russian
diplomats were seeking access to them and a consul had met one
in a courtroom, he said.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview this
week that Moscow and Washington must do more to strengthen
relations.
Republican candidate Mitt Romney has accused U.S. President
Barack Obama of being soft on Moscow during his four-year term
and described Russia as the United States' "number one
geopolitical foe".
In 2010, the United States arrested 10 suspected Russian
agents who were later sent back to Russia in the biggest spy
swap since the Cold War.
SECURITY EXPERTS PUZZLED
The U.S. Justice Department said 11 people, and companies
based in Houston, Texas and Moscow, had been accused on
Wednesday of illegally exporting high-tech components to Russian
security agencies. The U.S. companies from whom the components
were bought were not identified.
A U.S. official said Alexander Fishenko, a Kazakhstan native
who migrated to the United States in 1994 and has frequently
travelled to Russia, had been charged with operating in the
United States as an unregistered agent of the Russian
government. He was being held in custody with seven others in
Houston.
The Justice Department said three others were in Russia
including Sergei Klinov, identified as CEO of Apex System, which
it said served as a certified supplier of military equipment to
Russia's government, working through subsidiaries.
Klinov, reached by telephone in his office in Moscow, said
he had learned about the accusations from media reports.
"Honestly, I am very upset. I just don't know what to say.
Everyone has his own truth and it is somewhere in the middle,"
he told Reuters.
Asked whether he worked either for the security services or
for the Defence Ministry, he said: "I am floored by this. I
don't know what I'm supposed to say."
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), successor of the
KGB, and the Defence Ministry denied immediate comment.
FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov later told Russian news
agencies he had ordered the security services to look into the
matter and that it would be premature to comment.
Another person facing accusations was named as Yuri Savin
and described as the marketing director of Russia-based company
Atrilor. The company denied having an employee of that name.
Four of the eight arrested are Russian citizens and three of
those also have U.S. citizenship, Interfax reported. It said the
others were citizens of Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.
"To me, this is ordinary - through maybe risky - business.
Many companies and people did business this way in Soviet
times," said Andrei Soldatov, head of the Agentura think tank.
"Many tycoons made their first money this way. To say they
were all spies would be wrong," said Soldatov, whose
organisation monitors security and intelligence agencies.
He said however that Russian military institutes, whose work
on developing technology lags that of their U.S. counterparts,
may have tried to acquire new technology this way.